Nebraska lands commit from receiver Jaidyn Doss

LINCOLN — Nebraska football got its first commit of a busy June recruiting season — from a visitor in May.

Jaidyn Doss, a 6-foot, 195-pound receiver from Raymore-Peculiar High School (Mo.), announced on Twitter his decision to pick the Huskers. Doss, who visited in May, selected NU over Oregon, Kansas State, Michigan State and Missouri, and told the World-Herald he liked how NU head coach Scott Frost — and later receivers coach Mickey Joseph and special teams coordinator Bill Busch — “stuck with me through the up and downs” of a junior season battling injuries.

“It came down to how Nebraska treated me throughout this entire process,” Doss said, “and what the players were able to tell me.”

Current NU players Alante Brown, Marques Buford and Myles Farmer served as Doss’ primary hosts on his May 20 visit. Doss grabbed 74 catches for 1,418 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Peculiar High School, and becomes the Huskers' first potential signee from the Kansas City area since the 2016 recruiting class. That's the area Busch, one of NU’s most accomplished recruiters, hand-picked to scout once he could go back on the road. He attracted Doss — and four-star Cayden Green — to visit in May along with Derby (Kansas) running back Dylan Edwards, who is close to Doss and has entertained playing at the same school, as well.

“There is really elite talent and they’re really well-coached,” Busch told The World-Herald about prospects in Kansas City. “These coaches are into their craft and how they do it. They’re really professional and they have a great plan and they’re extremely organized.”

Doss said he wanted Edwards, the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas, to “1000%” play with him at NU. He’s going to go to work on coaxing Edwards to join the program immediately, he said. Ditto for Green.

But NU got a coveted player already in Doss, who visited Oregon, Mizzou and K-State before picking Nebraska.

“I feel like I’ve got good size, and I can move with my size,” Doss said of his skillset. “And I’ve got a ‘lil bit of speed.”

He’s the sixth overall commit for the NU class, and the first from the state of Missouri. According to 247 Sports Composite service, he’s also the highest-rated commit so far in Nebraska’s class as a high three-star.

