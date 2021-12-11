 Skip to main content
Nebraska lands commitment from former Omaha North offensive lineman Kevin Williams
RECRUITING

Nebraska lands commitment from former Omaha North offensive lineman Kevin Williams

Kevin Williams, a multiyear starter at Northern Colorado, announced he is transferring to Nebraska after hosting Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud last week.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland take a look at Nebraska's three new offensive staff hires including coordinator Mark Whipple. They also look at Husker recruiting a week ahead of signing day and discuss potential transfer portal quarterback targets. Later they look at the stark difference between Nebraska's basketball programs.

LINCOLN — A former Omaha North offensive lineman is coming home to Nebraska for his final season of college football.

Kevin Williams, a multiyear starter at Northern Colorado, announced he was joining the Husker program after hosting NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud last week. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder entered the transfer portal Dec. 4, has graduated from UNC and has two years left of eligibility.

The former All-Metro Conference pick in 2016 is a scholarship addition who could immediately help the Huskers at guard, where they had a rotation of players at the right and left spots. One of those guards, Nouredin Nouili, had success in transferring from Colorado State to NU, where he’s now a starter. Coach Scott Frost has liked Nouili's progress, so Williams may be a fit at the opposite guard spot, where Matt Sichterman is expected to leave the program and pursue business opportunities. 

Williams has only played a handful of games since 2019. UNC canceled its entire schedule in 2020 because of the pandemic — conducting two scrimmages in spring 2021 instead.

Then Williams missed most of 2021 because of an incident in August, when a loaded pistol was found in his backpack unattended in Northern Colorado’s locker room, where it had been sitting for weeks.

In a mid-September disciplinary decision, UNC’s dean of students suspended Williams, among other punishments, through the spring 2022 semester.

UNC’s appeals board, consisting of employee readers, deemed the suspension too harsh and remanded the disciplinary action back to the dean, who added to the punishment, prompting a lawsuit from Williams.

In November, a U.S. District Court judge agreed with Williams, ruling the dean violated UNC’s disciplinary process. Williams’ suspension was lifted as of Dec. 3. He entered the portal the next day.

Several schools, including Bowling Green, Western Kentucky and Nebraska, immediately reached out. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

