Nebraska lands commitment from former Omaha North offensive lineman Kevin Williams

LINCOLN — A former Omaha North offensive lineman is coming home to Nebraska for his final season of college football.

Kevin Williams, a multiyear starter at Northern Colorado, announced he was joining the Husker program after hosting NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud last week. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder entered the transfer portal Dec. 4, has graduated from UNC and has two years left of eligibility.

The former All-Metro Conference pick in 2016 is a scholarship addition who could immediately help the Huskers at guard, where they had a rotation of players at the right and left spots. One of those guards, Nouredin Nouili, had success in transferring from Colorado State to NU, where he’s now a starter. Coach Scott Frost has liked Nouili's progress, so Williams may be a fit at the opposite guard spot, where Matt Sichterman is expected to leave the program and pursue business opportunities.

Williams has only played a handful of games since 2019. UNC canceled its entire schedule in 2020 because of the pandemic — conducting two scrimmages in spring 2021 instead.