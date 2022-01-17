 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska lands Florida State quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy
Nebraska lands Florida State quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy

  • Updated
Nebraska has landed its second transfer quarterback in fewer than two weeks as former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy has announced his commitment to the Huskers.

Nebraska has landed its second transfer quarterback in fewer than two weeks as its offseason overhaul on offense continues.

Former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy committed to the Huskers on Monday following a weekend on campus as an official visitor with his family. The younger brother of former Iowa State starting quarterback Brock Purdy will enroll in classes beginning this week and participate in spring practices.

Purdy joins the Huskers even after former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson did so on Jan. 7. His relationship with new NU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple is what put Nebraska on his radar in the first place — Whipple had been recruiting Purdy to Pitt before Whipple changed jobs last month and after the QB entered the portal Nov. 3.

Purdy’s father, Shawn, told The World-Herald earlier this month that NU was “No. 1 on (Chubba’s) list” but Oklahoma complicated the process by offering a scholarship in the days following. The family toured the Sooners facilities for two days before flying to Nebraska. Multiple other schools also reached out that didn’t get visits, Shawn Purdy said.

The decision gives the Huskers five scholarship quarterbacks, a number that coaches have indicated they ideally want to have. All will be on campus competing this spring. Thompson is the resident college veteran — he started 10 games last year and has appeared in 19 overall. Third-year sophomore Logan Smothers made his first career start against Iowa last year while second-year QB Heinrich Haarberg and 2022 early enrollee Richard Torres will also be in the mix.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Purdy arrives as a redshirt freshman in eligibility — he has four years to play — and after two seasons mostly on college sidelines. A collarbone injury in fall camp in 2020 kept him out most of that season and impacted his ability to compete for Florida State’s starting job last year. He has appeared in four total college games, all as a reserve, going 32-of-58 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. He also has 62 rushing yards after running for 1,000-plus as a four-star prospect in the 2020 class from the Phoenix area.

Purdy has been fully healthy for nearly a year now, his father said. The QB’s real name is Preston, but “Chubba” caught on as a nickname from his dad when he reached 38 pounds as a 1-year-old. He was known around FSU for his perpetually upbeat and positive personality.

Purdy was originally the top prep target of FSU coach Mike Norvell, inking with the Seminoles after flipping from Louisville on signing day. He officially visited Pitt earlier in the offseason but moved on when the Panthers added USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis.