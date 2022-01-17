Nebraska lands Florida State quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy

Nebraska has landed its second transfer quarterback in fewer than two weeks as its offseason overhaul on offense continues.

Former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy committed to the Huskers on Monday following a weekend on campus as an official visitor with his family. The younger brother of former Iowa State starting quarterback Brock Purdy will enroll in classes beginning this week and participate in spring practices.

Purdy joins the Huskers even after former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson did so on Jan. 7. His relationship with new NU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple is what put Nebraska on his radar in the first place — Whipple had been recruiting Purdy to Pitt before Whipple changed jobs last month and after the QB entered the portal Nov. 3.

Purdy’s father, Shawn, told The World-Herald earlier this month that NU was “No. 1 on (Chubba’s) list” but Oklahoma complicated the process by offering a scholarship in the days following. The family toured the Sooners facilities for two days before flying to Nebraska. Multiple other schools also reached out that didn’t get visits, Shawn Purdy said.