Nebraska legend or footnote? Opportunity abounds for vets and newcomers alike within secondary

LINCOLN — It may be a baseball reference, but Travis Fisher has delivered the line frequently to Nebraska defensive backs this winter.

Don’t be Wally Pipp.

Quinton Newsome until recently had never heard of Pipp — and that’s the point. As the third-year Husker cornerback has come to learn, Pipp was a first baseman with the New York Yankees whose ineffectiveness prompted his coaches to make a lineup change in June 1925. What appeared temporary became permanent as a young slugger named Lou Gehrig filled in and never left the lineup through the next 2,130 games and 14 years.

“When you go down and someone else steps in to take that spot, if he’s doing great, that’s on you,” Newsome said.

The path to Nebraska legend or footnote begins this spring in the secondary, which features as much opportunity as anywhere on the team.

Longtime starting safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams along with cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt departed with 79 combined starts and 123 games of overall experience. They took with them 13 career interceptions, 51 passes defended and veteran savvy. Meanwhile, two reserves entered the transfer portal.

Nebraska reloaded with seven additions, five of whom are on campus leading up to the April 9 spring game. Transfers Tommi Hill (Arizona State) and Omar Brown (Northern Iowa). Junior college products Javier Morton and DeShon Singleton. Early enrollee and former four-star prospect Jaeden Gould, with Jalil Martin and Malcolm Hartzog following this summer.

“It’s like a coach opening up Christmas gifts right now,” said Fisher, in his fifth spring as defensive backs coach. “You get the chance to see what you recruited and see what you brought in, see what guys got.”

Just as exciting to Fisher is an established culture of expectations amid fluid individual roles. Among Nebraska position coaches, only Sean Beckton (tight ends) and Barrett Ruud (inside linebackers) have been in place on staff as long. Fisher in particular represents stability — no coach has stayed with the Husker secondary this long since George Darlington (1986-2002).

The benefits include an understanding of details like making sure DBs help other DBs get to meetings on time. Yes, the coach needed to get on his guys once because nobody picked up a freshman who needed a ride. But he doesn’t have to regularly chase players around Lincoln or to get to class like he did a few years ago.

On the field, it’s relentless competition. Safeties and corners will again be measured in practice by a production chart that serves as a sort of objective leaderboard. Interceptions or busting up a run are worth points. Missed opportunities like failed tackles or dropped balls are tracked, as well.

“It’s some young guys in the lead so far,” Fisher said.

But Fisher isn’t interested in propping up anyone at this juncture. He tells a story about how a newcomer answered a question quickly and loudly during a position meeting — that should put returning players on notice, he said — but declined to name who it was. This is the time for grinding, grinding, grinding as he figures out who can do what.

Nebraska officially has a “one” group and a “two” group in practice. Fisher sees it more like “old guys” and “young guys.”

The former includes defenders such as Myles Farmer — who started the final four games at safety last year — Braxton Clark, Noa Pola-Gates and Newsome. Probably second-year Husker Marques Buford, too, who Fisher considers a “hidden gem” at safety because of a fearlessness that belies his 5-foot-9 frame.

“If a young guy pops up in the old-guy group, then he’s doing something right,” Fisher said. “If an old guy pops up in the young-guy group, he knows immediately, ‘I’m not doing something right.’”

The influx of new talent is keeping everyone on edge, as planned.

Fisher was an NFL starter during his eight-year career that ended in 2009, and observed that one constant was teams brought in someone to take his job through the draft or free agency every year. He had to earn everything, all the time.

“The mentality is the same way here,” Fisher said. “I brought in guys to not be anyone’s backup.”

Said Newsome, who has already appeared in 30 college games: “I would consider nobody’s spot to be taken. Even my spot.”

The portal makes that free agent vibe more of a reality. Brown was an FCS All-American. Singleton and Morton were productive juco players. Gould — a national recruit — impressed teammates during winter training.

There’s room for new personalities to blossom, too. Taylor-Britt and Williams were vocal leaders of not just the secondary but the entire defense. Williams was 26 and Dismuke 23. Now Newsome is the incumbent defender at age 20. No one is deferring to older players because there aren’t any.

A successful spring, Newsome said, would be everyone understanding what they’re doing. He was comfortable with the defense by his second season. New arrivals have a spring and fall camp to get it down if they want starting jobs.

“They have to know the playbook and give it your all,” Newsome said. “If you’re not giving it your all, you’re not going to make it.”

Another factor affecting the secondary is what Nebraska does with the nickel position vacated by JoJo Domann. That could be sophomores Javin Wright or Isaac Gifford — both listed as safeties. It could be Buford. Or maybe another defensive back depending on how the corner battles shake out.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the four portal and juco additions will be critical in how Nebraska shapes its best 11.

“All those guys gotta come in and play right away,” Chinander said.

The audition is underway. May the best Huskers win.

“If you weren’t one of those guys that played 80% of the season last year, then your opportunity is now,” Fisher said. “If you’re one of those new guys because you saw that you had a chance to play here right away and be coached here ... then the opportunity is there, as well.”

