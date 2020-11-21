Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller carted off field after injury

LINCOLN — Nebraska senior Collin Miller left the game with a potentially serious injury early in the fourth quarter of NU’s game against Illinois on Saturday.

The inside linebacker went down on a four-yard Illinois run on third-and-1 from the Nebraska 9-yard line. A stretcher came out to remove Miller from the field while teammates, coaches and trainers surrounded him.

Miller was seen moving his right hand as he was carted off the field.

Miller had made four total tackles in the game before his injury, which came with 11:53 left in the contest. One of Nebraska’s five team captains and an outspoken leader within the program, he entered the game tied for second on the team with 23 stops along with two quarterback hurries.

Nebraska has mainly utilized a three-man rotation at inside linebacker, also using senior Will Honas and sophomore Luke Reimer.

Photos: Nebraska hosts Illinois

