Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller carted off field after injury

Collin Miller was strapped to a stretcher and carted off the field after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN — Nebraska senior Collin Miller left the game with a potentially serious injury early in the fourth quarter of NU’s game against Illinois on Saturday.
The inside linebacker went down on a four-yard Illinois run on third-and-1 from the Nebraska 9-yard line. A stretcher came out to remove Miller from the field while teammates, coaches and trainers surrounded him.
Miller was seen moving his right hand as he was carted off the field.
Miller had made four total tackles in the game before his injury, which came with 11:53 left in the contest. One of Nebraska’s five team captains and an outspoken leader within the program, he entered the game tied for second on the team with 23 stops along with two quarterback hurries.
Nebraska has mainly utilized a three-man rotation at inside linebacker, also using senior Will Honas and sophomore Luke Reimer.
Photos: Nebraska hosts Illinois
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey chases down a snap that went over his head in the first quarter against Illinois. He would throw an interception on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe catches a touchdown pass against Nebraska.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey has a snap go over his head in the first quarter against Illinois. He would throw an interception on the play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffery runs in a touchdown against Illinois.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe runs the with Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle on the tackle.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek catches a pass against Illinois.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Tarique Barnes celebrates an interception on a pass from Luke McCaffrey in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Josh Imatorbhebhe catches a second-quarter touchdown pass over Dicaprio Bootle to give them a 21-7 lead.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Josh Imatorbhebhe catches a second-quarter touchdown pass over Dicaprio Bootle to give them a 21-7 lead.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann defends Illinois Daniel Barker on this second quarter incomplete pass. Also on the play is Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt returns this second quarter punt against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost leads his team onto the field against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey throws a pass to Oliver Martin in the second quarter against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Tarique Barnes intercepts a pass from Luke McCaffrey in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt hits Illinois's Chase Brown after a first quarter run. Taylor-Britt would leave the game with an injury.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt is looked at after he hit Illinois's Chase Brown after a first quarter run. Taylor-Britt would leave the game with an injury.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Levi Falck catches pass in front of Illinois's Nate Hobbs in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson, left congratulates Luke McCaffrey on his touchdown run in the first quarter against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey completes a pass on the firsts play from scrimmage which was fumbled and recovered by Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Chase Brown dives in for a touchdown as he is hit by Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke in the first quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey runs during warm-ups before the Illinois game.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska sported alternate uniforms in warm-ups before playing Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman walks on the field in the blackshirt alternative uniform before their game against Illinois
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco walks off the team bus before the game against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A red balloon floats by Nebraska's Connor Culp as he waits to kick off after a first quarter touchdown against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A red balloon floats by Illinois's Sean Coghlan as he waits for the kick off after a first quarter touchdown by Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska walks off the team bus before the game against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before Nebraska takes on Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills on the field during warm-ups before their game against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Kyron Cumby loose the ball on a kick return after being hit by Damian Jackson, No. 39, and Myles Farmer in the second quarter. Illinois would recover.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas, No. 3, celebrates a sack of Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Will Honas sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey drops a snap against Illinois.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Tony Adams catches an interception against Nebraska.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Tony Adams runs upfield after catching an interception against Nebraska.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Isaiah Williams runs the ball against Nebraska.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Owen Carney Jr. sacks Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois fans sit in the stands of Memorial Stadium as Nebraska plays Illinois.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans sit in various stages of mask wear inside Memorial Stadium against Illinois.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois punter Blake Hayes runs the ball on a third quarter punt fake against Nebraska's Oliver Martin, left, and Levi Falck.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Boe Wilson, No. 56, and Oliver Martin, No.89, celebrate with Wan'Dale Robinson, right, after a long third quarter run that set up a touchdown against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson breaks away for a long third-quarter run against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson breaks away for a long third-quarter run against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, left, congratulates Wan'Dale Robinson on a big third-quarter run against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran lifts Luke McCaffrey after he ran for a third-quarter touchdown against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, congratulates Luke McCaffrey on a third-quarter touchdown run against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp watches his PAT go through the uprights in the third quarter against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson runs past Illinois's Sydney Brown, left and Devon Witherspoon in the third quarter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players take a knee as medical staff attend to an injured Collin Miller in the fourth quarter against Illinois.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
