Nebraska linebacker Damian Jackson enters transfer portal

The oldest player on Nebraska’s roster will spend his final college football season elsewhere.

Outside linebacker Damian Jackson entered the transfer portal Friday.

The Las Vegas native is seeking extended snaps and potentially a starting job — per a source — after five years as a Husker reserve defender. He will be 30 years old this summer.

Jackson appeared in 20 career games and made 11 tackles, including four stops in 11 games last season.

But he was primarily known for his off-the-field story. A former Navy SEAL who randomly chose the Huskers as the team he would attempt to walk-on with, he eventually caught on at Nebraska during the 2017 season despite no previous football experience.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder quickly became a team leader behind the scenes, guiding workouts and often setting the pace during conditioning drills at practice. He held the United States flag during the tunnel walk at Nebraska home games and earned a scholarship before the 2020 season.

The veteran last fall became the first Big Ten player to win the Armed Forces Merit Award, given to an individual with a military background who is involved with college football.

He technically was not on scholarship at Nebraska prior to his departure.

The move means only two current Huskers remain from the 2017 team in offensive linemen Broc Bando and Trent Hixson.

