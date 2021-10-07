Nebraska linebacker Will Honas will attempt to return in 2022

Nebraska inside linebacker Will Honas will attempt to return in 2022.
The senior — who suffered a severe knee injury in the final week of spring workouts — is sitting out this season recovering but is planning to appeal for another year, coach Scott Frost said Thursday on the Husker Radio Network. If successful, Honas would almost certainly be the first junior-college transfer to spend five years with the Huskers. It would be his seventh college campaign overall.
“He’s been a big part of the team going back,” Frost said. “I’ve just got my fingers crossed he can get healthy and get back out there for us.”
Honas, who was a major recruiting victory for Frost and Co. in the 2018 class, logged a team-best three sacks last season and was one off the NU lead in tackles with 57. He would rejoin an inside ‘backer fray that would include junior Luke Reimer and redshirt sophomore Nick Henrich in 2022.
Other notables from Frost’s hour-long radio appearance:
» Would 1997 Nebraska have beaten 1997 Michigan? Frost declined to dive into the finer points of that discussion when asked by a caller during his radio show Thursday evening.
“I’ve had plenty of those debates over time,” Frost said. “I would have put our team up against anybody.”
» Asked whether NU is working on directional punting this week, Frost let out a small laugh and cited Michigan’s dynamic returners on kickoffs and punts.
“Yeah we’re working on it,” Frost said. “Trust me, we’re working on it.”
» The Huskers also need to find their own threat in the return game, Frost said. No one has emerged in that regard yet, he added, though receiver Oliver Martin returned from a multi-week injury to make all of his fair-catch opportunities against Northwestern.
» Frost called junior defensive lineman Damion Daniels “kind of the heart and soul of our defense” for his work midway through the season. The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder has 17 tackles and a pair of pass breakups while building his stamina to be a regular on the field this year.
“He’s done an unbelievable job on and off the field,” Frost said. “He’s our most vocal leader and he’s doing a heck of a job."
» Running back Markese Stepp may not yet be 100% recovered from an offseason foot injury, Frost said. The transfer is still working his body into game-ready shape.
» Frost said Nebraska has put on scholarship — whether for a semester or two or their entire careers – nearly 30 walk-ons since taking over the program in December 2017.
402-444-1201,