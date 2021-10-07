Nebraska linebacker Will Honas will attempt to return in 2022

Nebraska inside linebacker Will Honas will attempt to return in 2022.

The senior — who suffered a severe knee injury in the final week of spring workouts — is sitting out this season recovering but is planning to appeal for another year, coach Scott Frost said Thursday on the Husker Radio Network. If successful, Honas would almost certainly be the first junior-college transfer to spend five years with the Huskers. It would be his seventh college campaign overall.

“He’s been a big part of the team going back,” Frost said. “I’ve just got my fingers crossed he can get healthy and get back out there for us.”

Honas, who was a major recruiting victory for Frost and Co. in the 2018 class, logged a team-best three sacks last season and was one off the NU lead in tackles with 57. He would rejoin an inside ‘backer fray that would include junior Luke Reimer and redshirt sophomore Nick Henrich in 2022.

Other notables from Frost’s hour-long radio appearance:

» Would 1997 Nebraska have beaten 1997 Michigan? Frost declined to dive into the finer points of that discussion when asked by a caller during his radio show Thursday evening.