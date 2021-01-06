 Skip to main content
Nebraska lineman Matthew Anderson enters transfer portal
1 comment
FOOTBALL

Reserve offensive lineman Matthew Anderson is leaving Nebraska.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt freshman has entered the transfer portal, The World-Herald confirmed Wednesday morning. He becomes the second non-senior to depart since the season ended last month, joining junior defensive lineman Keem Green.

Anderson, from Leesville, Louisiana, didn’t appear in a game in two seasons as a Husker. He was one of six 2019 O-line recruits to redshirt in their first season. He's the third member of the 2019 class to have left, joining Green and receiver Darien Chase.

Nebraska had projected Anderson as a tackle, but those positions appear to be shored up for the foreseeable future with true freshman Turner Corcoran and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart at the left and right spots, respectively.​

Anderson is a former three-star prospect who chose the Huskers over other leading scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Lafayette.​

Our best Husker football photos of the season

1 comment

