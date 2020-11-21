Nebraska lost a fumble on its first play, but the refs didn't review it

Nebraska's first offensive play of the game led to some controversy.
Luke McCaffrey took the snap, faked a handoff to Marvin Scott and ran to his left. As he approached the line of scrimmage, he turned and threw to Alante Brown, but the ball fell to the turf. Illinois recovered it and the refs ruled it a fumble.
But replays showed it may have been a forward pass, and McCaffrey appeared to be beyond the line of scrimmage when he threw it.
But there was no replay review, and Illinois scored a few plays later.
Check out the video below to see the play. What do you think? Fumble or forward pass?
We've got an unusual fumble on the first play from scrimmage. 😮@IlliniFootball recovers near the red zone and punches it in for a 7-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/IuupPS5qDM— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 21, 2020
Photos: Nebraska hosts Illinois
