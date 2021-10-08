Nebraska-Michigan, a battle between the earholes of those iconic helmets

LINCOLN — You can often tell the magnitude of a college football game by how directly the coaches talk about the stakes. The smaller the preamble, the bigger the moment.
And Nebraska’s nationally televised home game Saturday night against No. 9 Michigan qualifies as big.
NU hasn’t beaten a ranked team in more than five years. The Scott Frost era needs a signature win. And the foe is iconic for so many reasons.
Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines’ reputation as a Big Ten blue blood — big lines, mean defenses, fast receivers. And, of course, that helmet. The blue base and maize wings, under the Memorial Stadium lights.
“If you ain’t up for this one, you don’t belong in our room,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.
“Their guys are physical, they’re tough, they’re fast, they’re smart,” offensive line coach Greg Austin said. “So you’ve got to be that — plus.”
Here was NU’s strategy to handling the week. Through the front door. No side entrances. Scott Frost said his players didn’t have to be told about the opportunity that was in front of them, and outside linebacker JoJo Domann said he didn’t get into the “hype” of playing certain opponents.
But it was clear the discussion had been had. Nebraska’s three toughest games last year — and at the start of this season — were played on the road. Eight of NU’s last 12 games against Power Five programs have been too.
Not Saturday night.
“We need noise,” Frost said. “We need help. I hope the fans are as excited as we are.”
It’s the first of several notable home games against highly ranked teams. No. 7 Ohio State visits Nov. 6, No. 3 Iowa comes on Black Friday. Nebraska fans have seen both plenty — and have probably had their fill too.
Michigan has played in Lincoln just once. Nebraska won 23-9 in 2012 thanks in part to a first-half injury to Wolverine quarterback Denard Robinson. His backup threw as many interceptions (three) as completions on the 50th anniversary of Nebraska’s still-going sellout streak.
The winged helmet has been an infrequent yet interesting part of NU’s history.
In 1962, Bob Devaney notched his first big win — a 25-13 triumph in Ann Arbor — in his second game at NU. The teams didn’t meet again until the 1986 Fiesta Bowl. In one unforgettable third quarter, Michigan scored 24 points off two fumbles and a blocked punt en route to a 27-23 win. They met again almost 20 years later in the 2005 Alamo Bowl. Zac Taylor erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 32-28 win saved by Zack Bowman, who prevented a multi-lateral Michigan miracle touchdown on the game’s final play.
Those were the only three games they played in 90 years.
Then Nebraska joined the Big Ten and briefly landed in the same division. UM routed the Huskers in 2011, but NU won in 2012 and 2013 near the end of the Brady Hoke era.
The league overhauled its divisions in 2014, so Nebraska and Michigan have met just once in the last half-decade. That was in 2018, and the Huskers haven’t forgotten that 56-10 beating. It's lodged in their brains as evidence of how far behind they were on the field.
“I think that was the most physically defeated I’ve ever felt after a football game in my entire career here,” defensive end Ben Stille said.
“We needed to be bigger, we needed to be stronger, we needed to be faster,” Frost said.
Nebraska believes that has happened.
The lines are longer, taller and heavier. For the first time since 2018 — when NU had above-average skill players around Adrian Martinez — the Huskers possess game-breaking receivers like Zavier Betts, Omar Manning, Samori Touré and Oliver Martin. Nebraska’s seasoned defense — once a sieve — tightened up and toughened up with experience and coaching continuity.
The broad contours of what Frost views as a good football program appear to be in place.
“There’s a lot of things that we learned from that game and a lot of things we’ve learned since to become the team that we are now,” tight end Austin Allen said.
The details have mostly bedeviled Big Red in 2021 though.
False starts and missed blocks led to an offensive line overhaul before the Northwestern game. Special teams — largely untested in the 56-7 rout of the Wildcats — remain a question mark against Michigan’s stability in the third phase. When Nebraska has crept to the precipice of big wins — Oklahoma and Michigan State this season, Wisconsin and Iowa in 2019, Ohio State in 2018 — large special teams errors, mostly involving kick and punt coverage, doomed NU’s chances.
Michigan will test those details. But Michigan will also be tested by a Memorial Stadium crowd expected to be loud and vehement.
There’ll be a moment — perhaps many — when the noise cascades down on two of the winningest programs in college football history, into the earholes of those iconic helmets. The game won't come down to physical attributes, as Domann said, but instead what’s “between the ears.”
Can the Huskers handle that heat?
“Pressure’s a privilege,” Chinander said. “Pressure means a lot of people are watching. Pressure means we’ve got a job to do.”
