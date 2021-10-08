Nebraska-Michigan, a battle between the earholes of those iconic helmets

LINCOLN — You can often tell the magnitude of a college football game by how directly the coaches talk about the stakes. The smaller the preamble, the bigger the moment.

And Nebraska’s nationally televised home game Saturday night against No. 9 Michigan qualifies as big.

NU hasn’t beaten a ranked team in more than five years. The Scott Frost era needs a signature win. And the foe is iconic for so many reasons.

Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines’ reputation as a Big Ten blue blood — big lines, mean defenses, fast receivers. And, of course, that helmet. The blue base and maize wings, under the Memorial Stadium lights.

“If you ain’t up for this one, you don’t belong in our room,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said.

“Their guys are physical, they’re tough, they’re fast, they’re smart,” offensive line coach Greg Austin said. “So you’ve got to be that — plus.”

Here was NU’s strategy to handling the week. Through the front door. No side entrances. Scott Frost said his players didn’t have to be told about the opportunity that was in front of them, and outside linebacker JoJo Domann said he didn’t get into the “hype” of playing certain opponents.