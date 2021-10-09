Nebraska-Michigan: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

2. How do you measure the level of this Nebraska defense?

Michigan moved the ball when it needed to in the second half, as did Nebraska, a departure from what this game looked like for much of the first half. The Husker defense had a handful of key three-and-outs but looked uncharacteristic in letting Michigan march down the field and score to end the first half and in the third quarter. It also allowed 13 fourth-quarter points, one point shy of what it’s given up in the fourth quarter in its previous six games combined. To be fair, the last field goal was more a product of Nebraska’s offensive fumble.

Still this group challenged Michigan in ways it hadn’t been seen this year, notching just the second sack and turnover against the Wolverines and handing them their first deficit, to which their offense responded surprisingly well. Nebraska allowed a total of 459 yards, more than 50 more than in any other game this season. This may not be the top-12 scoring defense it was entering the game, but it still has the talent to be.

3. How do the program and fan base respond?

Memorial Stadium buzzed with energy with fans desperate to see the Huskers change course. Of course they didn’t, but as mentioned before, there’s still ample opportunities ahead.