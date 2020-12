Nebraska-Minnesota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers following Saturday's loss to Minnesota.

Three things we learned

1. Scott Frost needs to look long and hard at practice regimens.

If indeed the Huskers look great during the week, and it’s not translating to Saturdays, then Frost needs to examine routines, especially on offense.

2. Nebraska still needs more from its tailbacks. Much more.

Adrian Martinez rushed for 96 yards. Wan’Dale Robinson busted a 47-yarder. But Dedrick Mills only gained 50 yards on 12 carries, continuing a season-long trend of mediocre running back production. This may go down as the worst year for Husker tailbacks in 50 years.

3. Home-field advantage means nothing to this team.

It might even be a disadvantage to the Huskers, who’ve now played three home games and only one good half in Lincoln (Penn State first half). Probably their two best performances — Iowa and Purdue — came on the road.

Three things we still don't know

1. Can Nebraska ever solve its turnover woes?