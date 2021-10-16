Nebraska-Minnesota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

3. Cam Taylor-Britt has his swagger back. The junior cornerback, arguably Nebraska’s best NFL prospect, has restored his value after a rough start to the season. The 2020 second-team All-Big Ten honoree had his best game of the season against Michigan with a career-high 11 tackles and three pass breakups. He might have topped that this week with six tackles, two of them for loss, and his first interception of the season. It’s hard to underscore the value for Nebraska to have one of its top players at his best heading into the final stretch of the season as the Huskers try to figure out some way to make a bowl game.

Three things we still don’t know

1. Is there a fix for the kicker situation? Connor Culp has had one of the worst seasons of any Husker. This comes after he was named Big Ten’s kicker of the year as one of Nebraska’s few bright spots of 2020. The senior kicker missed two extra points in the season opener and all three of his field goals against Buffalo. He hadn’t attempted a field goal in three weeks but made a 50-yarder in the first quarter at Minnesota. Then came misses on an extra point and a 27-yard chip shot. The errors this season have been repeated and unforgivable for a power-five kicker. Perhaps it’s time for the Huskers to trot out a new kicker for extra points and field goals. It could get worse, but not by much.