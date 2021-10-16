Nebraska-Minnesota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Minnesota.
Three things we learned
1. Nebraska is a second half team. For a second week in a row, as was also the case in losses at Michigan State and Oklahoma, the Huskers used the second half to draw closer after a poor start. The defense reversed course after hemorrhaging points and yards in the first half, forcing turnovers and three-and-outs instead. The offense moved the ball better after the break, but could not convert. Nebraska outscored Minnesota 7-0 in the second half before the safety, and it could have been far worse for Minnesota.
2. Even without turnovers, Nebraska can still beat itself. How many more cruel ways can the Huskers torture themselves and their fans? Nebraska won the turnover battle by two takeaways and didn’t cough the ball up a single time. The penalties were also largely kept to a minimum. Special teams were a factor with kicking struggles, but the offense was the main culprit, repeatedly pushing the ball down field admirably then failing to convert after starting with favorable field position. The Huskers left points on Minnesota’s one-yard line, the 10-yard line with the missed field goal and had another turnover on downs at Minnesota’s 34. The safety, Nebraska’s second on the season, came on a dropback from the Huskers’ own 11, usually far enough up the field to be free of worry of being tackled in the end zone.
3. Cam Taylor-Britt has his swagger back. The junior cornerback, arguably Nebraska’s best NFL prospect, has restored his value after a rough start to the season. The 2020 second-team All-Big Ten honoree had his best game of the season against Michigan with a career-high 11 tackles and three pass breakups. He might have topped that this week with six tackles, two of them for loss, and his first interception of the season. It’s hard to underscore the value for Nebraska to have one of its top players at his best heading into the final stretch of the season as the Huskers try to figure out some way to make a bowl game.
Three things we still don’t know
1. Is there a fix for the kicker situation? Connor Culp has had one of the worst seasons of any Husker. This comes after he was named Big Ten’s kicker of the year as one of Nebraska’s few bright spots of 2020. The senior kicker missed two extra points in the season opener and all three of his field goals against Buffalo. He hadn’t attempted a field goal in three weeks but made a 50-yarder in the first quarter at Minnesota. Then came misses on an extra point and a 27-yard chip shot. The errors this season have been repeated and unforgivable for a power-five kicker. Perhaps it’s time for the Huskers to trot out a new kicker for extra points and field goals. It could get worse, but not by much.
2. Why can’t the defense put a whole game together lately? The defense, indisputably Nebraska’s better side of the ball, has looked like completely different teams between one half and the next these past two weeks. It was dominant for much of the first half against Michigan before allowing four second-half scores. This week, it was the opposite. The Blackshirts had arguably their worst half of the season, at least since the opener, to begin the game at Minnesota. They allowed 21 points, and the Golden Gophers, a run-dominant team without their top two running backs, moved the ball through the air and on the ground at will. The second half was the complete opposite with the Huskers forcing two interceptions and three three-and-outs, but allowing one score late.
3. Has the injury bug finally caught up to the Huskers? All things considered, Nebraska has been pretty fortunate this season in terms of key injuries, or a lack thereof. Freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. was lost for the season, but the running backs have come along better in his absence. Freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka was lost for the season last week during his second career start. Some receivers have missed a few games as well, but nobody imperative to either unit’s success has been lost. Among the most noticeable absences on Saturday, top running back Rahmir Johnson left the game with an injury in the second half and did not return. Deontai Williams tied the national lead with his fourth interception but was helped off the field after the play. Both situations are developments to keep an eye on. Either of those two missing time would constitute a significant blow .