Nebraska needs to finish games — or it's closing time for the Scott Frost era

LINCOLN — Remember that one time at Michigan State, with a misfired punt?

Or that one time vs. Michigan, a fumble in the scrum? Or that one time just after Thanksgiving against Iowa, with the blocked punt, the fumble and the interception?

What if all those times, like dominoes of anguish, came one after another in three months of so-close-but-not-quite football in a nine-loss season that marked the Huskers’ worst record in more than 60 years?

Garrett Nelson, the program’s undisputed vocal leader, had a vivid description of the feeling.

“The kick in the balls every Saturday,” Nelson said. “We would lose by one possession against highly ranked teams. You play as hard as you can and still come up short. That took a lot out of me and the team emotionally, physically and spiritually.”

When NU wins football games, Nelson said, all is right with the world.

What he’s experienced since arriving in Lincoln in 2019 is more like a closed loop of loss. Repeatedly in the Scott Frost era, Nebraska inches up on big wins that marked even the doomed tenures of Bill Callahan and Mike Riley.

Time after time, Nebraska shrinks from the moment.

“It would be easy if it’s one thing,” Frost said. “It’s a little harder because it’s a little something different in every game. More than anything, I think we just need to have a little more of a killer instinct to finish games.

“We get in those close games, we need to finish them.”

It’s time for Nebraska to close, or it’s closing time for the Frost era.

A 15-29 record over four seasons isn’t anywhere near what Frost, coaches, players or fans expected, even if NU has been beset by bad luck brought on by thunderstorms, the pandemic and the absence of merely competent special teams. As Frost starts Year 5, he’s on his third offensive coordinator but his second true starting quarterback after four seasons with Adrian Martinez rarely resulted in late-game heroics.

His top two options appear to be transfers Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, which is fitting: Year 5 will rise and fall with 16 transfer portal signees, mostly from other Power Five schools.

Thompson and receiver Marcus Washington come from Texas. Purdy played at Florida State. Receiver Trey Palmer comes from LSU, cornerback Tommi Hill transferred from Arizona State. They will compete to be the team’s top punt returner.

Two — defensive tackle Stephon Wynn and safety Kaine Williams — came from Alabama while the team’s top transfer, Ochaun Mathis, spent three seasons as a starter at TCU.

“It’s a lot more disciplined here,” Mathis said of his time at Nebraska.

Over the past seven months, they’ve trickled in — the last being Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew in late August — and as many as 12 could play major roles this season for the Big Red.

They either arrived just in time or a little too late.

Either way, they generally represent the kind of high-IQ, low-maintenance player Frost wants in his system. The kinds of players who tend to move their way up the depth chart, as sophomore inside linebacker Nick Henrich has since his arrival. He and other leaders think they’ve established a “culture of accountability” that transfers tend to fit well.

“When a guy’s 21, he’s played some college ball, he’s got some experience, he’s matured physically and mentally,” Henrich said. “They don’t really have freshman tendencies.”

Those transfers also have the capacity to flourish in difficult workouts designed not only to create bonding experiences for the players but emphasize the need to finish strong. Too often in fourth quarters, NU’s execution on both sides of the ball has faltered.

On offense, NU’s per-carry average in fourth quarters dipped to 3.59 yards per carry and the Huskers threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Conversely, the Blackshirts allowed 4.98 yards per carry in fourth quarters — higher than almost every other quarter by almost one full yard.

Players who know how close they are fixate on pushing each other those last few yards in workouts.

So Frost and players have come up with a mantra. It may not enjoy the fanfare of the 1994 team’s “Unfinished Business,” but it could have a similar impact.

“A lot of games, we’ve had a couple drives, a couple plays if we’d finished a little harder, could have had a different turn of events,” receiver and special teamer Brody Belt said. “Coach Frost has been speaking a lot about ‘one more.’ One more thing that could make us better. One more thing during the drive that could be a turning point in the series.”

A few more times with one more thing, and Nebraska can turn a three-win season into seven, plus a bowl trip. Frost can likely get back the $1 million in salary he forfeited for this year and his team can generate real momentum heading into 2023, when the Huskers would have their most experienced team of the Frost era.

Frost would get more time to execute his full vision, which appears to be a blend of homegrown kids and transfers drawn to campus with name, image and likeness deals that appeal to top performers from other schools.

NU’s coaches agree: The mesh of these groups has gone better than expected.

“That happens when you have a team that wants to win and is more worried about the team’s success than maybe splitting reps with somebody because we have a new player,” Frost said. “And I think that speaks to some of the character of some of the guys leading our team right now. But it doesn’t feel like the old team and new guys, it feels like one team.”