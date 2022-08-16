Nebraska nickelback Isaac Gifford hopes to follow JoJo Domann's footsteps

LINCOLN — In Isaac Gifford’s words, former Husker JoJo Domann “figured out” Nebraska’s nickel position.

By the time Domann left Lincoln, he’d mastered every responsibility and coverage in every formation the Huskers deployed. He knew what to expect from opposing offenses and where he should stand to thwart their plan.

How did Domann do it?

“He got to play (nickel) for four years,” Gifford said Tuesday.

That’s four years of game reps, four years of watching his own film to identify strengths and weaknesses. And it’s four years Gifford, who is competing with Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright to replace Domann, doesn’t yet have.

Gifford played two games at nickel last season after Domann broke his hand. Domann played 36 during his career.

In Gifford’s mind, the best way to account for that experience gap is to study like Domann did.

“We don’t really leave the stadium much during camp,” Gifford said of the nickels. “We’re in the film room a lot.”

Gifford studies coverages the closest — always has since arriving at Nebraska. A self-described “tweener” who grew up alternating between safety and linebacker, Gifford describes himself as a “perfect fit” at the nickel spot.

Except for one thing.

“When I first got here, I didn’t know squat (about NU’s coverages),” Gifford said. “I’ve come a long way since my first day at the stadium in learning about the defense.”

The progress came in pieces. After playing a key role on special teams in 2020, Gifford still wasn’t ready to play early last season, according to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

But Gifford kept studying, rewinding tape, and texting his brother, former Husker outside linebacker Luke Gifford. The younger Gifford says he pings his brother’s phone with questions (and accompanying clips) “every day.”

What can I do here?

How do I fit this better?

How do I read this?

“He’s my brother, so he’s always going to be harder on me than someone else,” Gifford said.

NU saw the payoff during Gifford’s two-game stint last season. Chinander said Gifford looked more comfortable with NU’s defensive schemes against Wisconsin and Iowa. The Lincoln Southeast grad “knew what was about to happen to him” from play to play, too. And the Huskers “didn’t miss a beat” with Gifford on the field in Domann’s place.

“He played really good football,” Chinander said. “Were there things he could have done better? Absolutely. But he went out there and played really good football against some really good football teams.”

Gifford still sees room to grow. During spring practice, he maintained that pass coverage is his most challenging assignment — “It’s a little harder running with Trey Palmer down the field,” Gifford quipped. “It ain’t an easy job.”

It’s easier if you know where your safety help is, he said. And which leverage you’re supposed to play. So three times a day, he reviews the footage.

Each session brings him another step closer to solving the position like his predecessor.