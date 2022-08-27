Nebraska-Northwestern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern.

* * *

Three things we learned

The close-loss culture hasn’t been cured yet

The offense scored more touchdowns, the specialists nailed their kicks. But the Huskers haven’t shed their late-game demons yet.

The Huskers still couldn’t avoid a crucial special teams mistake — this time it was their decision to try an onside kick after taking a 28-17 lead. The Wildcats scored on the ensuing drive.

The Huskers’ offense again faded after showing promising flashes early. NU failed to score on all five possessions after the onside kick.

And NU still committed back-breaking turnovers in crucial moments. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda fumbled after a 24-yard gain in the first half. Casey Thompson’s threw two interceptions in the second half. One hit a receiver’s hands, the other was thrown to a receiver who wasn’t expecting it, but those excuses grow tired.

Bottom line: NU found a way to lose. Again. Prepare for a potentially tenuous 2022 season.

Anthony Grant takes early lead in RB competition:

Grant started slow, but the junior college product finished with 19 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern. He tallied 12 more carries than the rest of his teammates combined.

Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run with 9:09 to play in the third gave Nebraska a 28-17 lead and showcased his talent in the open field. After bursting through the line of scrimmage, Grant juked one defender and ran through another’s arms en route to the end zone.

The running back competition was considered too close to call throughout fall camp. Grant, Jaquez Yant, Rahmir Johnson, Gabe Ervin and Ajay Allen all impressed their coaches. But only Grant, Yant and Allen carried the ball Saturday. And while NU inserted Allen for A DRIVE in the fourth quarter, Yant and Allen gained 11 combined yards on six carries.

As a result, Grant looks like the early leader in NU’s running back race.

Brian Buschini can boot it:

The Montanna transfer punted six times Saturday and averaged 47.2 yards per kick. That’s six more yards than NU’s punters averaged last season (41.2), and, perhaps more importantly, on track with his average at Montana (45.8), where he won FCS Punter of the Year.

They say punting is punting, but Buschini hadn’t kicked in many (if any) Big Ten environments before playing Northwestern. You can argue he still hasn’t given that the Ireland crowd did not fill the stadium and featured mostly Husker fans, but he passed the first test with flying colors.

Field position can win — and, as Nebraska learned last season — lose games in the Big Ten West. Buschini levels that playing field for NU if he can maintain Saturday’s performance.

Three things we still don’t know

Can Nebraska stop the run?

The answer, for most of Saturday’s game, was no. Northwestern carried the ball 47 times for 214 yards, or 4.6 yards per carry. That would’ve ranked top-50 in the country over a full season in 2021. The Wildcats ranked 9th a season ago.

The Wildcats have talent in the backfield. Running back Evan Hull ran for 1,009 yards last season, and junior Cam Porter reminded the Huskers why he was on the Doak Walker Award watch list before getting injured last season.

But the Huskers didn’t do enough to muck Hull and Porter’s rushing lanes. The Wildcats’ offensive line opened consistent creases all afternoon, including on their final drive that featured nine straight runs and three first downs. The Wildcats bled nearly four minutes of clock on that possession.

How effective will the new-look secondary be?

Northwestern threw for 200 passing yards in just five of 12 games last season. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 214 and two touchdowns in the first half of Saturday’s game.

Hilinksi finished with 313 yards, which marked his fourth career 300-yard performance and inspired questions about the Huskers’ secondary. NU lost starters Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke and Cam Taylor-Britt this offseason, and their absence was felt at times against the Wildcats.

The best example came on 1st-and-10 from Nebraska’s 43 yard line. Northwestern receiver Raymond Niro III burst through the middle of NU’s secondary, past safeties Marques Buford Jr. and Omar Brown, and caught a touchdown from Hilinski.

Buford pointed toward Brown during the play. Brown thought Buford was taking Niro. That’s a miscommunication Husker fans weren’t accustomed to seeing with seniors Williams and Dismuke manning the backfield.

The Huskers have three weeks to tweak their pass defense before Dillon Gabriel-led Oklahoma comes to Lincoln. Gabriel averaged 309 passing yards per game in three seasons at UCF.

Where's the improved pass rush?

It didn’t help the secondary that Nebraska’s pass rush, supposedly much improved, couldn’t win often enough against Northwestern’s pass protection. The Huskers recorded zero sacks against the Wildcats. They rarely even touched Hilinski.

This was supposed to be a much-improved position group. Scott Frost said it might be the best on the team. On Saturday, they were far from it. Northwestern’s offensive line boasts experience, but the other Big Ten teams have more talent.