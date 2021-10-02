Nebraska-Northwestern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over Northwestern.
Three things we learned
1. The defense is able to get pressure against Big Ten opponents: Nebraska opened the season with three sacks at Illinois then curiously totaled just one in its three nonconference games immediately after. The past two weeks have been more than promising with three sacks at Michigan State last week and a season-high four against the Wildcats.
2. Offensive line bounced back and flashed promise with new starters: After repeated struggles to minimize penalties, create running room and, most importantly, protect Adrian Martinez, coach Scott Frost experimented with a new starting offensive line. Nebraska replaced its left side of the line, starting true freshman Teddy Prochazka at left tackle and walk-on sophomore Nouredin Nouili at left guard while moving previous left tackle Turner Corcoran to the right side. The result was over 400 rush yards and not a single sack allowed.
3. The offense is among the nation’s most explosive when given room to operate: Nebraska entered the game tied for fourth nationally in plays of over 60 yards, with four on the season, and the Huskers produced three more on Saturday. The result was Nebraska’s highest scoring output since 2013, two coaches ago.
It’s probably no coincidence that explosion coincided with the offensive line’s best game of the season. When the Husker offense has room to operate, it’s downright dangerous. The red zone struggles — Nebraska is ranked 93rd in red zone score percentage — didn’t continue into this week. Something to note though, the Huskers didn’t attempt a single pass in the red zone.
Three things we still don’t know
1. Does Jaquez Yant’s emergence further complicate the running back room? The former walk-on carried the ball just five times entering this game but erupted with a 64-yard gain on his second carry of the game and ended the contest with 127 rush yards, the most of any Husker this season. This comes after Nebraska has started Rahmir Johnson for the past three games after he began the season as the Huskers’ third or fourth-string back.
Johnson was also solid with 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries. Markese Stepp and Sevion Morrison, who have both taken turns as Nebraska’s backup recently, sat the bench until the second half and each carried the ball five times. It’s safe to say you can expect the unexpected with Nebraska’s running back group the rest of this season.
2. Can Nebraska be a positive turnover margin team this year? The Huskers haven’t had more takeaways than giveaways in a season since 2016, which was their last winning season. They entered this game ranked in the bottom 25 nationally with just one forced fumble on the year. On Saturday, they forced three and recovered one. They didn’t record an interception this game and haven’t had both a fumble recovery and interception in a game this season. They have proven they can make the big plays offensively and now defensively with sacks. The next step will be putting it all together with takeaways.
3. Can Nebraska carry this momentum forward next week? The Huskers finally got a resounding victory after three one-score losses early this season. They have a massive game next week with undefeated Michigan coming to town. If Nebraska is able to eliminate mistakes like it did this week, it will have more than a fighting chance against a likely top-10 opponent.
