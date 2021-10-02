Nebraska-Northwestern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

It’s probably no coincidence that explosion coincided with the offensive line’s best game of the season. When the Husker offense has room to operate, it’s downright dangerous. The red zone struggles — Nebraska is ranked 93rd in red zone score percentage — didn’t continue into this week. Something to note though, the Huskers didn’t attempt a single pass in the red zone.

Three things we still don’t know

1. Does Jaquez Yant’s emergence further complicate the running back room? The former walk-on carried the ball just five times entering this game but erupted with a 64-yard gain on his second carry of the game and ended the contest with 127 rush yards, the most of any Husker this season. This comes after Nebraska has started Rahmir Johnson for the past three games after he began the season as the Huskers’ third or fourth-string back.

Johnson was also solid with 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries. Markese Stepp and Sevion Morrison, who have both taken turns as Nebraska’s backup recently, sat the bench until the second half and each carried the ball five times. It’s safe to say you can expect the unexpected with Nebraska’s running back group the rest of this season.