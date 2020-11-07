Nebraska-Northwestern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win/loss to Northwestern.

* * *

Three things we learned

» For all intents and purposes, Nebraska's race to a West Division crown ended. A win Saturday and you could make a case that NU was the favorite to reach Indianapolis. (Remember: one more COVID cancellation and Wisconsin can’t contend.)

Instead, the Huskers are effectively three games behind Northwestern with five to play. Very few people expected Nebraska to contend, especially against such a rigorous schedule (on paper). But after two games, it’d be nice to have a realistic chance.

With Minnesota and Iowa down — and with Wisconsin infected — Nebraska missed a big opportunity.

» Nebraska’s linebackers have potential to be a team strength. That was no given coming into 2020, especially after the past few years. But Luke Reimer led the Huskers with 10 tackles, demonstrating a nose for the ball. Collin Miller and JoJo Domann showed decisiveness, too.