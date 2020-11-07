Nebraska-Northwestern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win/loss to Northwestern.
* * *
Three things we learned
» For all intents and purposes, Nebraska's race to a West Division crown ended. A win Saturday and you could make a case that NU was the favorite to reach Indianapolis. (Remember: one more COVID cancellation and Wisconsin can’t contend.)
Instead, the Huskers are effectively three games behind Northwestern with five to play. Very few people expected Nebraska to contend, especially against such a rigorous schedule (on paper). But after two games, it’d be nice to have a realistic chance.
With Minnesota and Iowa down — and with Wisconsin infected — Nebraska missed a big opportunity.
» Nebraska’s linebackers have potential to be a team strength. That was no given coming into 2020, especially after the past few years. But Luke Reimer led the Huskers with 10 tackles, demonstrating a nose for the ball. Collin Miller and JoJo Domann showed decisiveness, too.
» Team speed? Still a problem. The Huskers look better in the trenches than a year ago. But you likely noticed at least a dozen plays Saturday when Nebraska simply doesn’t have the necessary jets. It’s hard to coach speed, but Scott Frost needs to maximize his best athletes.
Three things we still don't know
» Did Nebraska’s special teams really improve from 2019? You’d think they had to, right?
But what a miserable second game, especially the punt teams. Nebraska averaged less than 28 yards per net punt, an abysmal number compared to Northwestern’s 44-yard average. The kickoff team allowed a 36-yard return, too. The Huskers can’t afford to surrender field position.
» How much progress can freshman receivers make in the next month? Marcus Fleming and Zavier Betts caught seven passes for 92 yards, giving NU’s offense a spark. They need to develop quickly to bolster a weak position.
» Luke McCaffrey should start against Penn State, but there’s no guarantee that he checks enough boxes as a passer to fix Nebraska’s offensive production. It’ll be interesting to see how Penn State defends those quarterback draws.
Nebraska at Northwestern
