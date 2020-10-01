Nebraska offense is narrowing schemes down to Huskers' 'bread and butter'

“Here's what we're doing, here's how we're going to do it,” Austin said. “Here's the many different ways that we're going to do it. Here's the many different fronts, here's the many different looks that we're going to get to it. We have to be really good at ‘this,’ right, we're going to be really good at ‘this’ and we're gonna be really good at ‘this’ and we're gonna be really good at ‘this.’ And then we’re going to certainly have some things that change up our tendencies.

“But nevertheless this is our bread and butter, and we've been buttering bread here for the last few months.”

The goal is get everyone around the quarterback — be it starter Adrian Martinez or backup Luke McCaffrey — executing their jobs better. Tight end Jack Stoll said Lubick harps on players going “full speed,” even as they make mistakes, because Nebraska’s high-rep practice style gives players a chance to learn from their errors in practice.

Last season, as Frost often said, the performances around the quarterback — NU played three — were often lacking. A bad snap against South Alabama. A group of receivers who couldn’t consistently get open at Colorado or Minnesota. A back missing a crucial block on a third down against Indiana. An entire offensive line struggling to block Iowa’s front four.