The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Sledge said his offer came from NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

The three-star prospect becomes the latest in-state offer for the 2023 cycle. NU already has commits from Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula and has an offer out to Elkhorn South defensive lineman Maverick Noonan and Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman.