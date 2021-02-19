Nebraska offers Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer

The next Big tight end prospect to come out of the state of Nebraska now has a scholarship offer from the Huskers.

Pierce’s Ben Brahmer, who caught 44 passes for 747 yards and ten touchdowns as a sophomore, received the offer from NU Friday afternoon. Ben’s father and head coach, Mark, confirmed the offer to the World-Herald Friday night. Pierce won the C-1 state title in 2020.

At 6-foot-5, Brahmer’s game echoes that of former Pierce and Husker star Matt Herian, who played for NU in the mid-2000s. He is the third in-state 2023 prospect to land a NU offer.

The Huskers have offered two in-state tight ends in the 2022 class in Bellevue West’s Micah Riley-Ducker and Kaden Helms.

