Nebraska offers scholarship to Alabama transfer safety Kaine Williams

LINCOLN — The Nebraska football team is pursuing a transfer safety from Alabama who comes from the same hometown as current NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

Kaine Williams, a four-star Bama signee in the 2021 class, entered the transfer portal this week. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder hails from Marrero, Louisiana, where Joseph played high school football.

Williams picked the Crimson Tide over offers from LSU, Texas A&M and Florida, among others, and has 52 tackles — ten for loss — seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions in his senior year of high school.

He appeared in one game for Alabama — on special teams against Georgia — and would have four years of eligibility remaining at his new school.

NU is recruiting Williams as a safety, the player confirmed to The World-Herald. The Huskers added two transfer corners (Tommi Hill and Omar Brown) and two junior college players (Javier Morton and DeShon Singleton) in the offseason to the DBs room.

Nebraska is interested in Alabama transfer defensive tackle Stephon Wynn, as well. Wynn had 16 tackles over four seasons at Alabama, and would have two years of eligibility remaining.

