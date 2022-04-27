Nebraska offers scholarship to Alabama transfer safety Kaine Williams

LINCOLN — The Nebraska football team is pursuing a transfer safety from Alabama who comes from the same hometown as current NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph.
Kaine Williams, a four-star Bama signee in the 2021 class, entered the transfer portal this week. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder hails from Marrero, Louisiana, where Joseph played high school football.
Williams picked the Crimson Tide over offers from LSU, Texas A&M and Florida, among others, and has 52 tackles — ten for loss — seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions in his senior year of high school.
He appeared in one game for Alabama — on special teams against Georgia — and would have four years of eligibility remaining at his new school.
NU is recruiting Williams as a safety, the player confirmed to The World-Herald. The Huskers added two transfer corners (Tommi Hill and Omar Brown) and two junior college players (Javier Morton and DeShon Singleton) in the offseason to the DBs room.