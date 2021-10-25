 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska-Ohio State kickoff time will be set this weekend
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Nebraska-Ohio State kickoff time will be set this weekend

Penn State and Oklahoma tumble, while Alabama and Ole Miss move up, on Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot.

The kickoff time and TV channel for Nebraska's home game against Ohio State on Nov. 7 won't be announced until Saturday.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

The Big Ten is using its six-day flex option on five games for that weekend. Also to be announced are Michigan State-Purdue, Penn State-Maryland, Indiana-Michigan and Iowa-Northwestern.

The Huskers' kickoff time will either be 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Nebraska and Ohio State have played each other in each of the last five seasons — twice at 11 a.m., twice at 6:30 p.m. and once at 7 p.m. The Huskers haven't won in that series since 2011.

The Big Ten likely wants to see results from this weekend's marquee games — No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State — before settling on the schedule for Nov. 7.

This weekend Nebraska hosts Purdue at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert