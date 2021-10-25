Nebraska-Ohio State kickoff time will be set this weekend

The kickoff time and TV channel for Nebraska's home game against Ohio State on Nov. 7 won't be announced until Saturday.

The Big Ten is using its six-day flex option on five games for that weekend. Also to be announced are Michigan State-Purdue, Penn State-Maryland, Indiana-Michigan and Iowa-Northwestern.

The Huskers' kickoff time will either be 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Nebraska and Ohio State have played each other in each of the last five seasons — twice at 11 a.m., twice at 6:30 p.m. and once at 7 p.m. The Huskers haven't won in that series since 2011.

The Big Ten likely wants to see results from this weekend's marquee games — No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State, No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State — before settling on the schedule for Nov. 7.

This weekend Nebraska hosts Purdue at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

