Nebraska-Ohio State: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Ohio State.

* * *

Three things we learned

1. Nebraska is better up front. The lines showed significant progress, especially early. The Huskers’ experienced offensive front pushed the Ohio State front four, giving Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey time to make plays. On defense, the Huskers denied Ohio State big runs and made the Buckeyes work for short-yardage conversions. If those fronts can stay healthy, Nebraska will compete with Wisconsin and Iowa.

2. Scott Frost needs a playmaker outside. The offense hummed in the first half, thanks mostly to the quarterbacks. But Nebraska’s weakness at wide receiver continues to glare. If Omar Manning can’t get on the field and keep safeties honest, who will?

3. McCaffrey didn’t do enough to threaten Martinez’s job, at least not yet. The redshirt freshman is a great change-of-pace option, but he didn’t show enough Saturday to unseat a two-year starter. Martinez, meanwhile, looked sharp early before struggling in the second half. Both committed a turnover.

Three things we still don't know