Nebraska-Ohio State: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Ohio State.
* * *
Three Things we learned
1. This Blackshirts defense may still be the best in the past decade.
Nebraska held Ohio State, the nation’s leading offense in points and yards per game entering Saturday, to a season-low 26 points. The Buckeyes, stockpiled with four- and five-stars and future NFL draft picks, had been averaging 50 points per game in Big Ten play. They barely managed half that as the Huskers forced Ohio State’s first multi-turnover game in conference play. In close September losses at top-10 Oklahoma and Michigan State, this defense appeared good enough to keep the team in games against superior opponents. They further proved that Saturday. The Huskers are currently giving up 20.9 points per game, and their best mark since 2010 was 23.9 points per game in 2016, Nebraska’s last winning season.
2. Nebraska proved it had the playmakers to compete with Ohio State.
Scott Frost earlier this week that Ohio State has “a bunch of future NFL guys,” but several Nebraska players claimed there wasn’t much of a talent difference between the two teams. While the recruiting databases disagree — Ohio State has a five-year average recruiting class ranking 5th; Nebraska's 20.6 — the Huskers largely had the playmakers to keep up. JoJo Domann looked the part of a future NFL linebacker with nine tackles, one for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. While Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba torched the Husker secondary, Samori Touré — a former two-star by way of Montana — did the same to OSU with four grabs for 150 yards and two scores. The biggest difference in the teams’ performances came on the offensive lines and special teams. Nebraska also played other superior recruiting teams close — Oklahoma and Michigan — but lost to inferior recruiting teams like Illinois, Purdue, Minnesota and Michigan State. Maybe recruiting stars don’t matter all that much to these Huskers, whose 2022 recruiting class currently ranks last in the Big Ten.
3. The place-kicking dilemma still isn’t solved.
Chase Contreraz made the necessary easy kicks in his first start last week, but struggled this week. It started with a missed 45-yarder, then he made a career-long 39-yarder and his two extra-point attempts before missing a 31-yarder. Nebraska entered the season with the reigning Big Ten kicker of the year. Now, with a 50% conversion rate on field goals, its kicking group resides in the nation’s bottom five.
Three things we still don’t know
1. Has the offensive line made any progress since the Northwestern game?
The Huskers appeared to have reached a turning point on Oct. 2 as they trounced Northwestern 56-7. They named two new starters on the offensive line for that game as they rushed for 427 yards, their most since 2014, and did not allow any sacks. Since then, the Huskers have averaged 129.8 rush yards per game in four contests. Against the Buckeyes, they also watched as Adrian Martinez got sacked five times, double the average allowed per game. One of those new starters against the Wildcats, Teddy Prochazka, suffered a season-ending injury a week after that first start. Save for a one-week reprieve, this offensive line has struggled also season to provide the necessary room for its playmakers.
2. Will Rahmir Johnson have a breakout game by season’s end?
Johnson, a third-year redshirt freshman, ascended from fourth-stringer at the beginning of the season to the starter for the past seven games. He has largely been consistent with between 11 and 19 carries and 42 and 83 rush yards in each start. He’s served as a weapon in the passing game, but has yet to register a carry of at least 30 yards or a game with 100 rush yards. He has proven himself as the top back this season with an ever-changing hierarchy behind him, but to go into the offseason feeling good about holding that status for the next few years, it would help to have a true breakout game running the ball.
3. Can Nebraska break through in a close game this season?
Saturday marked Nebraska’s seventh single-digit loss this season, by far the most in the nation. Four of those have come to top-10 teams and another to a ranked team. The Huskers’ final two opponents, Wisconsin and Iowa, should also be ranked and average even fewer points scored and allowed than any of the teams that have beaten Nebraska this year. That makes it even more likely those games end close. The Huskers won't reach bowl eligibility, but they still have a chance at their elusive first win over a ranked opponent since 2015, and one over a division rival.
