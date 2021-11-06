Nebraska-Ohio State: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Ohio State.

* * *

Three Things we learned

1. This Blackshirts defense may still be the best in the past decade.

Nebraska held Ohio State, the nation’s leading offense in points and yards per game entering Saturday, to a season-low 26 points. The Buckeyes, stockpiled with four- and five-stars and future NFL draft picks, had been averaging 50 points per game in Big Ten play. They barely managed half that as the Huskers forced Ohio State’s first multi-turnover game in conference play. In close September losses at top-10 Oklahoma and Michigan State, this defense appeared good enough to keep the team in games against superior opponents. They further proved that Saturday. The Huskers are currently giving up 20.9 points per game, and their best mark since 2010 was 23.9 points per game in 2016, Nebraska’s last winning season.

2. Nebraska proved it had the playmakers to compete with Ohio State.