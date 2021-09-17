LINCOLN — His tear-away jersey ripped all over, Jeff Kinney stood at midfield as a man who’d vanquished a rival.

The Nebraska running back accounted for eight touchdowns in two games at Oklahoma, including the memorable winning plunge in the 1971 Game of the Century.

As the postgame scene buzzed around him, Kinney’s father came out of the stands and told his son to peel the jersey’s remnants from his shoulder pads. Dad took it to the McCook barber shop where the Kinneys got their hair cut. Later, the jersey was sent to McCook High School, where a receptionist this week said it hangs near the commons area.

Kinney has another jersey from that game — yes there were two — and other memorabilia from his career and that game stored in boxes. How big of a role did the Game of the Century — a 35-31 Husker win — play in his life? Kinney still gets autograph requests in the mail once or twice per week. Sometimes it’s playing cards from his professional days.

What Kinney cherishes more are the shared memories with teammates and the Sooners, against whom he never lost. Inside a sandwich of OU dominance in the 1960s and mid-1970s were three NU victories — ‘69, ’70 and of course ’71 — that formed the backbone of Nebraska’s first football dynasty.

Rodgers. Tagge. Glover. Jacobsen. Kinney. Devaney as head coach, Osborne as offensive coordinator. And all those Sooner studs too.

“That’s what I look forward to — seeing those guys — and talking to Oklahoma players,” Kinney said this week.

The Game of the Century stars will be honored Saturday at halftime of the 50th anniversary game between NU and OU.

“As time has gone by, wounds have healed, and there are things we can sit around and laugh about,” Kinney said.

Whether any of the former Huskers will be smiling about the game on the field is another question.

No. 3 Oklahoma (2-0) is a 22-point favorite. Nebraska (2-1) is trying to end a streak of four straight losing seasons and tried this spring to get out of Saturday’s game.

“My first response was to call Coach Osborne and ask him if it was true,” Kinney said, declining to offer details of that conversation. “It was more than shocking. If you had a little bit of Nebraska pride, it made you angry.”

NU Athletic Director Bill Moos affirmed the school’s intent to play OU within 12 hours of the initial report. Later, Moos told The World-Herald the idea started with Husker coach Scott Frost. Moos left June 30. His replacement, Trev Alberts, didn’t ask about it when he took the job. And he won’t now.

But that doesn’t matter. The game is here, and it’s a series that means as much to the A.D. as anyone. He played in the 1991, 1992 and 1993 games — all wins — and experienced the magnitude of OU week. He’ll have Husker legend Rich Glover, among others, in his box Saturday.

“If the meeting started at 2 and you normally got there a few minutes early, that week you were there 10 minutes before 2,” Alberts said. “The scout team went a little bit harder. It was a little quieter in meetings — not a lot of talking. Everybody knew it was important.”

That’s the tension of a big-stakes game. Often NU-OU played at the high-roller table of the casino.

The Sooners, angling for a College Football Playoff berth and a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Spencer Rattler, have those stakes each week they play. Nebraska brings a small stack of chips to Saturday’s game.

It hasn’t beaten an Associated Press top five team on the road since Frost quarterbacked the Huskers to a win at Washington in 1997. NU hasn’t beaten a ranked team, period, in five years. OU’s defense is full of players the Huskers tried to recruit and didn’t land, and the Sooners’ offense is able to toggle between power runs and deep passes with enviable ease.

NU likes to keep foes “nameless” and “faceless.” But Frost conceded Thursday that Oklahoma’s skill and speed make for a big test.

“We’ve got a lot to gain and very little to lose in this game, so I just want our guys to play stress-free and not worry about anything and just go attack,” Frost said. “I think ‘attack’ is the key word. We’ve got to run to things as fast as we can and try to go get after ‘em. See where we land.”

Drawing from his playing days, Alberts notes Nebraska’s 1994 Orange Bowl as a big underdog against Florida State.

“We’re going to be told we have no chance in this game,” Alberts said. “I understand that. We were told we had no chance in that Orange Bowl too. Oklahoma probably has more talent than we have. There’s no secret there. But there’s a reason why you play the game between the white lines. Throw it out there and see what happens. To me it’s an opportunity to measure yourself as a player or a coach or a program.”

Quarterback Adrian Martinez — 14th nationally in total yards per game — rattled off all the small details NU must get right. No turnovers. A strong run game. A quick start. A good finish.

Nebraska tends to hit on only about two of those per game, and the Huskers’ haven’t scored on any of their opening drives this season.

“Obviously a top-five team in the country and a very good team,” Martinez said. “We need to come ready to go in all phases of the game.”

Kinney will be ready to reminisce and potentially rib some of his old teammates. He hasn’t seen Jerry Tagge in years, but he's expected to be in Norman.

Kinney planned to attend an event hosted by former OU star Joe Washington Friday night, then he'll go to the game Saturday with family. Last he heard he'll participate in a halftime recognition ceremony with the rest of the Game of the Century luminaries.

They’ll relive a game so close, between teams so good, that one play at any given moment could have shifted the result. Every snap mattered. Every tear in the jersey told a story on Thanksgiving 1971.

“That game kept ya from eatin’ your turkey, that’s for sure!” Kinney said.

