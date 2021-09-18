Nebraska-Oklahoma: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Oklahoma.
* * *
Three things we learned
1. This could be the best Blackshirts defense since 2010: Nebraska’s defense has been as good as advertised this year. The Huskers’ best finish in scoring defense since finishing ninth in 2010 and first in 2009 was 33rd in 2016 when they allowed an average of 23.9 points per game. The Huskers have held opponents to an average of 15.8 points per game this season, having already played a conference opponent and a top-five team. Buffalo scored 25 points against No. 16 Coastal Carolina this week after Nebraska held them to three last week, and the Sooners, who scored 23 against Nebraska, came into this contest averaging 58 points per game and more 42 points per game for the past six years. The only thing that could hold this group back from being dominant is a lack of big defensive plays. Nebraska’s defense has a somewhat-pedestrian five takeaways and a substandard four sacks through four contests, including none today.
2. Nebraska is willing to utilize its weapons at receiver: We saw a variety of pass-catchers factor into the game against what’s supposed to be one of the best defenses in the Big 12 and the best unit the Huskers have faced yet. With Oliver Martin, NU’s leading receiver in the opener, out for injury, and the Sooners seemingly focused on shutting down Samori Touré, Nebraska gave its other weapons a chance, and they delivered. Rahmir Johnson, Travis Vokolek, Levi Falck, Zavier Betts and Omar Manning all caught passes of at least 20 yards, with the last two, huge recruits for the Huskers last year, showing out in particular. This team is a lot more willing to take shots downfield than last year and a lot more successful in doing so.
3. Adrian Martinez has completely turned it around since the opener: The fourth-year starter didn’t get loose for any 70-yard gains this week, but he made plays with his legs when Oklahoma’s pass rush repeatedly overpowered NU’s offensive line. His interception was a forced throw out of necessity that proved to be a wash. Nebraska’s QB has done a lot without much help from the line or ground game in recent weeks and has reaffirmed his status as the Huskers’ bellwether.
Three things we still don’t know
1. What’s up with Markese Stepp? One might expect the Southern California-transfer, a fourth-year player with big-game experience, would get the start today. Instead, he never touched the ball. Rahmir Johnson, who’s been the third or fourth-stringer thus far, got the nod and had flashes of promise, while freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. carried the ball nine times, and Oklahoma-native Sevion Morrison carried once. As the Husker backs struggled running the ball in the first half, it would have made sense to put their biggest bruiser on the field. Curiously, Nebraska opted toward youth and had a little success on the ground in the second half but largely had to rely on Martinez’s arm and scrambling abilities.
2. When will the offensive line figure it out? One could have predicted Sooner rushers would get through to Martinez. Nebraska’s offensive line looked iffy in its first few games and was facing the defense that’s generated the most QB pressures this season per Pro Football Focus. The crimson jerseys sacked Martinez five times, twice on the last drive with under a minute remaining, and he evaded a couple more. Perhaps more devastatingly, the Huskers’ offensive line killed the skill players’ momentum with penalties, totaling six infractions for fifty yards.
3. Can Nebraska carry this momentum forward? By most standards, the Huskers played well on Saturday, losing by one score at one of the best teams in the nation after entering the game as 22-point underdogs. The Nebraska defense appears stout, the passing game dynamic. With some more consistency from the ground game and less avoidable special teams issues, this is a team that has the potential to do some damage in Big Ten play, starting next week at undefeated Michigan State.