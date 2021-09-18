Nebraska-Oklahoma: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Oklahoma.

Three things we learned

1. This could be the best Blackshirts defense since 2010: Nebraska’s defense has been as good as advertised this year. The Huskers’ best finish in scoring defense since finishing ninth in 2010 and first in 2009 was 33rd in 2016 when they allowed an average of 23.9 points per game. The Huskers have held opponents to an average of 15.8 points per game this season, having already played a conference opponent and a top-five team. Buffalo scored 25 points against No. 16 Coastal Carolina this week after Nebraska held them to three last week, and the Sooners, who scored 23 against Nebraska, came into this contest averaging 58 points per game and more 42 points per game for the past six years. The only thing that could hold this group back from being dominant is a lack of big defensive plays. Nebraska’s defense has a somewhat-pedestrian five takeaways and a substandard four sacks through four contests, including none today.