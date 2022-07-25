 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska picked to finish fifth in Big Ten preseason poll

  • Updated
LINCOLN – Big Ten beat writers selected Ohio State to win the league title again and Nebraska to finish fifth in the West Division, according to the annual preseason media poll released by Cleveland.com Monday morning.

The poll surveyed 36 writers from across the league who unanimously picked the Buckeyes to both win the East Division and the Big Ten Championship game. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) was the overwhelming favorite in the West, with Iowa (three) and Minnesota (two) receiving first-place votes, as well. The Hawkeyes and Gophers finished second and third in the West, followed by Purdue, Nebraska, Illinois and Northwestern.

In the East, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers and Indiana. Nebraska plays the Wolverines, Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers in 2022.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud received 32 of the 36 first-place votes for preseason offensive player of the year. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell received 20 of the 36 first-place votes to lead the preseason defensive player of the year horse race. Nebraska outside linebacker Garrett Nelson received three points for defensive player of the year.

The full predictions:

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Minnesota (2) 162

4. Purdue 153

5. Nebraska 123

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31)

Ohio State over Iowa (3)

Ohio State over Minnesota (2)

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (32 first-place votes) 101 points 2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (2) 42 3. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin 37 4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8 5. Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue 7 6. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State 5 7. Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland (1) 4 8. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota 3 9. (tie) Rakim Jarrett, WR, Minnesota 1 9. (tie) Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State 1 9. (tie) Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State 1

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (20 first-place votes) 74 2. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (10) 55 3. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State (4) 26 4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (1) 20 5. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State 8 6. Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State 7 7. (tie) Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 3 7. (tie) Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana 3 7. (tie) Garrett Nelson, LB, Nebraska 3 7. (tie) J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State 3 11. (tie) Junior Colson, LB, Michigan 2 11. (tie) Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State 2 11. (tie) P.J.Mustipher, DT, Penn State 2 14. (tie) Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State 1 14. (tie) Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers 1

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

