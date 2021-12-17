Nebraska picks up commitment from New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

LINCOLN – Nebraska football continued its aggressive transfer portal work Friday afternoon by adding New Mexico State receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the roster. Garcia-Castaneda announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder had 36 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 for the Aggies, who postponed their 2020 season to spring 2021. Garcia-Castaneda had five catches in two games last spring. Because he started his career at Saddleback College in 2019, Garcia-Castaneda should have three years to play two seasons of football at NU.

His size and skillset fits the mold of a slot receiver, a position that has typically had great success in the offense of new coordinator Mark Whipple. The Huskers lost their starting slot, Samori Toure, to graduation, so Garcia-Castaneda will likely compete against Alante Brown, Will Nixon and Brody Belt for playing time at the position.