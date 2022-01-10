Nebraska promotes Bill Busch to special teams coordinator

Busch was perhaps better known for recruiting some of NU’s best defensive backs in the last two decades — Prince Amukamara and Eric Hagg. That duo was instrumental in helping the Husker defense reach rare heights in 2009 and 2010.

Busch was also a graduate assistant at NU from 1990-93.

“I worked my entire professional career to get the opportunity to coach football at the University of Nebraska,” Busch said in a press release. “Now I have been blessed to do that twice — how cool is that?”

After Callahan was fired, Busch was not retained by Bo Pelini. He then worked at Utah State (2009-12), Wisconsin (2013-14), Ohio State (2015), Rutgers (2016-17) and LSU (2018-20). He also helped LSU attract Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow after Burrow left Ohio State.

Busch — who is from Pender and attended Nebraska Wesleyan — arrived on NU’s staff in 2021 as a defensive analyst. Though analysts can’t coach during practices, they can consult off the field and “coach the coaches.” In that capacity Busch lent insight to the 2021 special teams coordinator, Dawson, who also worked with outside linebackers.