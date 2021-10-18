Nebraska-Purdue kickoff time brings afternoon football back to Memorial Stadium

Nebraska's home game against Purdue on Oct. 30 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

That will snap a streak of two straight night games in Memorial Stadium — the Huskers' win over Northwestern on Oct. 2 and loss to Michigan on Oct. 9 were both 6:30 p.m. kickoffs. Nebraska played at 11 a.m. against Minnesota last weekend and are on a bye this weekend.

Nebraska's only other 2:30 p.m. start this season was the 28-3 victory over Buffalo on Sept. 11.

This will also be Nebraska's second straight game on ESPN2, as the loss to Minnesota last weekend also aired on that network.

The Nebraska-Purdue game lands in between two massive Big Ten contests that weekend. No. 6 Michigan at No. 9 Michigan State will air at 11 a.m. on FOX, then No. 7 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State will start at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

