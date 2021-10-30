Nebraska-Purdue: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Purdue.
* * *
Three things we learned
1. A bye week did not fix the Huskers’ recurring woes. The special teams issues did not come up this week, and the Huskers continued to keep penalty yardage down. Still, they found another way to give a close game away. The Huskers’ four interceptions were the most of Scott Frost’s tenure. It was Nebraska’s third straight loss immediately after a bye week.
2. Nebraska appears to have found a new kicker. Perhaps the most unlikely candidate emerged from this week’s position battle as the starting kicker. Chase Contreraz, a sophomore walk-on who sat last year after transferring from Iowa Western, took over for 2020 Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp. Contreraz made both of his extra points and his sole field goal attempt, a 33-yarder. True freshman Kelen Meyer got a chance early in the season, and Josh Jasek, another Iowa Western transfer, is also on the team. But Contreraz backed up his play in practice by doing his part against Purdue, easy kicks or not.
3. Levi Falck is quietly one of the Huskers’ better receivers. The senior transfer from South Dakota has emerged from a deep receiver group as the season has progressed. He didn’t register a reception in the first two games, then had three catches for a combined 50 yards in Nebraska's next three games. The past four weeks, he’s totaled 11 receptions for 148 yards. He had a career-long catch for 43 yards on Saturday to set up a field goal. Though it was his only grab of the game, it marked his career-high for receiving yards in a game, usurping his total of 39 against Purdue last year.
Three things we still don’t know
1. What happened to the run game against Northwestern? After piling up 427 rush yards against the Wildcats four weeks ago, the Huskers have combined for 406 total rush yards in the past three games. A clear running back hierarchy has emerged with Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant, the latter of whom broke out against Northwestern, getting the bulk of the Huskers’ carries. Both have been solid if unspectacular since, but Adrian Martinez has also struggled to gain any momentum on the ground since that game. Like the Minnesota game, this game brought few of the option plays we saw shine against the Wildcats.
2. Why can’t the defense make the disruptive plays necessary to reach elite status? Nebraska had a top-25 scoring defense entering this game. It allowed three scores — a fourth came from Purdue’s defense — but failed to take advantage of the Boilermakers' offensive flaws. Not only did Purdue rush for more yards against the Huskers than they did against any other Power Five opponent, but the Blackshirts could not record a turnover one of the most mistake-prone offenses in the Big Ten. They also notched two sacks, one of which came with the outcome seemingly already decided. Before this game, they ranked middle-of-the-pack in takeaways and below average in sacks. It’s those game-changing plays that could turn this unit from good to great.
3. What does Nebraska football’s near future look like? The Huskers have lost three straight, and six this season, by one score and face the improbable task of winning all of their remaining games to reach a bowl game. The three opponents left on the schedule have a combined record of 17-6 and may all be ranked next week. Next Saturday brings current-No. 5 Ohio State to Lincoln. Martinez played one of his worst games as a Husker against Purdue, and Frost now sits at 15-26 at Nebraska, on track for a fourth losing season without a bowl berth. It’s hard to shake the feeling that next year’s team has the potential to look very different. How different could hinge on whether the Huskers manage an upset in any of their remaining games.