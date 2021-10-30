Nebraska-Purdue: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Purdue.

* * *

Three things we learned

1. A bye week did not fix the Huskers’ recurring woes. The special teams issues did not come up this week, and the Huskers continued to keep penalty yardage down. Still, they found another way to give a close game away. The Huskers’ four interceptions were the most of Scott Frost’s tenure. It was Nebraska’s third straight loss immediately after a bye week.

2. Nebraska appears to have found a new kicker. Perhaps the most unlikely candidate emerged from this week’s position battle as the starting kicker. Chase Contreraz, a sophomore walk-on who sat last year after transferring from Iowa Western, took over for 2020 Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp. Contreraz made both of his extra points and his sole field goal attempt, a 33-yarder. True freshman Kelen Meyer got a chance early in the season, and Josh Jasek, another Iowa Western transfer, is also on the team. But Contreraz backed up his play in practice by doing his part against Purdue, easy kicks or not.