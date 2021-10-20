Nebraska pushes 'buy one, get one free' sale for Purdue tickets

Nebraska athletics is advertising a rare “buy one, get one free” ticket offer for the Oct. 30 Purdue game.

NU sent out a “flash sale” email on Wednesday promoting a “Spooktacular” ticket deal for the 2:30 p.m. tilt with the Boilermakers. The offer expires Friday, Oct. 22.

Tickets to the game retail for $75. If one of the two tickets is free, the effective cost is $37.50 for each ticket. The offer allows fans to purchase up to three tickets while getting three for free.

The offers comes as Husker football stands at 3-5 overall — 1-4 in the Big Ten Conference — and its sellout streak is kept alive by a “Red Carpet Experience” promotion that matches tickets purchased by donors to underserved youth in the community.

