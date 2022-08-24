 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was named Wednesday to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

The award recognizes the nation’s top senior or upperclassmen quarterback.

The 2021 winner was Pitt's Kenny Pickett, who was coached by current Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

Thompson transferred to NU from Texas this offseason. He started 10 games for the Longhorns (played 19 in total). 

The Huskers open the season against Northwestern Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

