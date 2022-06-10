Nebraska RB Anthony Grant named NJCAA male student-athlete of the year

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant helped New Mexico Military Institute win the NJCAA Division I national championship. Now he has got a top honor all his own.

Grant was named the male student-athlete of the year and will be/was presented with award during the NJCAA Foundation Awards on Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the first football player to win the award — which covers all of the the NJCAA divisions — since 2017 and the fifth since the award began in 1993.

In eight games in the 2021 spring season, he rushed for 819 yards and 10 touchdowns on 116 carries then broke out last fall with 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns on 241 carries in 12 games. That included five TDs and 398 yards on 26 attempts in the national semifinal before going for 194 yards on 34 carries with a TD in the title game, when the Broncos beat Iowa Western 31-13.

"I have never seen a person that can individually change how a defense plays somebody," NMMI offensive coordinator Chase Kyser said in January, when Grant committed to NU. "They have to account for Anthony Grant in the run game."

In those two seasons at NMMI, Grant rushed for 2,549 yards and 28 scores — averages of 7.1 yards per carry and 127.5 per game. He also posted 10 100-yard rushing efforts in his 20 games, including four 200-yard rushing games.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Grant was the primary kick returner for Florida State in 2018 before redshirting in 2019. He left FSU in 2020.

Coaches have boasted about Grant’s physicality, but he can also find the open field, as he demonstrated in the Huskers’ spring game in April.

Grant was responsible for the only first-half touchdown — a 60-yard sprint — when most of the first- and second-teamers were still playing. The NJCAA DI offensive player of the year finished with 69 yards on six carries.

"I've seen him hit a gap when it's not even developed yet," one defender said during spring camp.

NMMI coach Kurt Taufa'asau told The World-Herald Grant became an important person on and off the field, and expects him to have success at Nebraska.

"You're getting a kid that came to the Institute and did what he was supposed to do," he said. "You're getting one hell of a player."