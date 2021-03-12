Nebraska reaffirms commitment to playing Oklahoma as scheduled in 2021

LINCOLN — After a Friday morning report that suggested Nebraska was trying to get out of its 2021 football game at Oklahoma, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos reaffirmed the Huskers’ commitment to a contest being billed as the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
A Twitter report from Stadium indicated NU had contacted Mid-American Conference schools and Old Dominion as potential replacements for the OU game. About six hours later, Moos issued a statement admitting that Nebraska had explored the option of ditching the OU road game for an eighth home game for economic reasons.
“Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall,” Moos said. “That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time.”
Moos' statement followed one from Oklahoma A.D. Joe Castiglione that came about four hours earlier.
“The Oklahoma-Nebraska football series represents one of most unique traditional rivalries in college football,” Castiglione said. “It features fierce competition, yet genuine mutual respect between the programs and fan bases. The planning for this game was intentional as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century. We’ve been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend.
“We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled.”
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, speaking Friday at the Sooners' Pro Day, said about the Husker game, "We can't wait to play it here in September."
University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who was chairman of the board in 2020, said he heard about the news around noon Friday. The board governs the University of Nebraska system but does not typically get involved in day-to-day athletic department operations like football scheduling. But Pillen, a major university booster and a former Nebraska football player, said he hopes the game is played as scheduled.
"I guess my response is 'Game on,'" said Pillen, who was on the 1978 Husker team that upset No. 1 Oklahoma. "Everybody in Nebraska wants to play Oklahoma, anywhere, anytime."
Nebraska will stick with the seven home games scheduled for 2021 — five Big Ten contests and two nonconference games against Buffalo and Southeastern Louisiana. Only one of those home games is before October after the Big Ten reworked NU’s league schedule.
Moos has previously expressed concern about the city of Lincoln’s businesses only getting to enjoy one home game in presumably warm weather and the all-day business that comes from it. Many businesses lost most of their game day-related revenue in 2020 because the Big Ten didn’t allow fans in the stadium.
According to Nebraska's 2019 financial year report, NU brought in a total of $35 million of revenue in seven home games in 2018, all of which were sold out. That’s $5 million per game. Nebraska made $30.155 million in football ticket sales in 2019. It would have cost NU $1 million to cancel the OU game, according to the game contract.
NU is scheduled to host OU in 2022, but the 2021 game was special because the 1971 game in Norman is widely considered one of the best games in college football history. The Huskers won the game 35-31 on its way to their second national title. Scores of Nebraska fans had planned to make the trek to Norman this year whether they had tickets or not. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $265.
This Nebraska-Oklahoma home-and-home series was initially agreed to in 2012, with a game in Norman in 2021 and a return to Lincoln in 2022. The Huskers and Sooners also have meetings scheduled for 2029 (in Norman) and 2030 (in Lincoln).
The Huskers attempting to move the OU game would be a sharp change from the 2020 season, when Nebraska tried to schedule nonconference games on its own when the Big Ten initially postponed the football season in August and when Wisconsin had to pause its football activities in October due to COVID cases. The Big Ten said no both times.