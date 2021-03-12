Nebraska reaffirms commitment to playing Oklahoma as scheduled in 2021

LINCOLN — After a Friday morning report that suggested Nebraska was trying to get out of its 2021 football game at Oklahoma, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos reaffirmed the Huskers’ commitment to a contest being billed as the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.

A Twitter report from Stadium indicated NU had contacted Mid-American Conference schools and Old Dominion as potential replacements for the OU game. About six hours later, Moos issued a statement admitting that Nebraska had explored the option of ditching the OU road game for an eighth home game for economic reasons.

“Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall,” Moos said. “That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy. Ultimately, the decision was made to move forward with our game at Oklahoma in 2021. We have the utmost respect for the University of Oklahoma, and this storied rivalry, and I know our fans have been excited about this series for a long time.”

Moos' statement followed one from Oklahoma A.D. Joe Castiglione that came about four hours earlier.