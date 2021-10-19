Nebraska really is throwing more to tight ends, and Austin Allen is proof

MINNEAPOLIS — Austin Allen walked into the hallway outside Nebraska’s locker room. He wore an ice pack on one shoulder, and the grim face of a captain whose team is 3-5, winless on the road and running out of time.

The junior tight end just had the best game of his career — the kind that gets affixed to highlight reels for NFL scouts to watch. In catching five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, Allen flashed speed, hands and power, plus blocking ability on several of NU’s longest runs. He saved his splashiest play — a leaping touchdown grab on a fade route — for very last.

“We’ve had that in the playbook for awhile now,” Allen said. “It’s good to see it work.”

But it was little consolation to the Aurora graduate. He's poured years into trying to lead an inconsistent Nebraska offense toward a full turnaround that seems out of NU’s grasp.

“We need to find a way to make one or two more plays when it matters,” Allen said.

Allen has made those plays this season while playing through a few different ailments.

His 24 catches and 343 yards rank second on the team to receiver Samori Touré. Among Big Ten tight ends, he's second in catches and first in yards.