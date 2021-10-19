Nebraska really is throwing more to tight ends, and Austin Allen is proof

MINNEAPOLIS — Austin Allen walked into the hallway outside Nebraska’s locker room. He wore an ice pack on one shoulder, and the grim face of a captain whose team is 3-5, winless on the road and running out of time.
The junior tight end just had the best game of his career — the kind that gets affixed to highlight reels for NFL scouts to watch. In catching five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, Allen flashed speed, hands and power, plus blocking ability on several of NU’s longest runs. He saved his splashiest play — a leaping touchdown grab on a fade route — for very last.
“We’ve had that in the playbook for awhile now,” Allen said. “It’s good to see it work.”
But it was little consolation to the Aurora graduate. He's poured years into trying to lead an inconsistent Nebraska offense toward a full turnaround that seems out of NU’s grasp.
“We need to find a way to make one or two more plays when it matters,” Allen said.
Allen has made those plays this season while playing through a few different ailments.
His 24 catches and 343 yards rank second on the team to receiver Samori Touré. Among Big Ten tight ends, he's second in catches and first in yards.
The league player who most resembles Allen's stat line is Sam LaPorta, who actually wanted to come to NU in the 2018 recruiting class and arrived at a camp in St. Louis with the father of former Husker guard Tanner Farmer. Because Allen was already in the fold, Nebraska chose not to offer LaPorta a scholarship. Instead he went to Iowa — Tight End U — which had an open door for playing time in 2018 after Noah Fant and TJ Hockenson left for the NFL.
Allen, meanwhile, also found playing time at the start of the Scott Frost era while backing up 25-game starter Jack Stoll.
Two catches in 2018 turned into seven in 2019. Allen also polished up his blocking, which position coach Sean Beckton said last year was important. And when Stoll injured his knee in the 2020 opener at Ohio State, Allen stepped into the starting role, catching 18 passes for 236 yards that season. He developed as a trusted leader among teammates and a go-to quote among reporters looking for honest answers over clichés.
This offseason, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick told Allen and Travis Vokolek he wanted to get the ball more to the tight ends.
“He loves whenever I walk by his office with Travis," Allen said this summer. "He loves pulling us in and showing us exactly what he wants to do."
NU tight ends have 37 grabs this season, compared to 35 in last year’s eight-game season and 34 in 2019. The yardage numbers are up too — 541 in 2021, compared to 328 last season and 335 in 2019.
Lubick sends tight ends on deeper, more aggressive routes using play-action run fakes. Allen operates more in the middle third of the field — sometimes the deep middle — instead of the shallow flats, the location of many previous receptions.
Against Minnesota — one of the Big Ten’s weakest pass defenses — Allen was Adrian Martinez’s top target. Allen got seven passes thrown his way and caught five.
“Just looking on film, Coach thought we had some matchup advantages at the tight end position," Allen said, "and they put a great game plan together for the tight ends, made some plays all across the board."
None more impressive than the fade route, a byproduct of clever play design. Levi Falck drew attention in the middle of the field while Allen initially posed for a short curl route before heading to the corner of the end zone. Martinez threw it a little short, so Allen had to work back toward the ball, grab it through the hands of the Gopher cornerback and hold on after slamming his left shoulder into the turf.
It wasn’t enough to deliver Nebraska a win — but it served as a signature play for Allen, who is having an All-Big Ten-caliber season.
“A play like that can help build trust,” Allen said.
