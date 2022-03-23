Nebraska receiver Alante Brown dedicates his offseason improvement to his late grandmother

LINCOLN — Her smile is forever frozen into the pendant around her grandson’s neck.

Grandma Gwen liked to call Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown the chosen one. She believed his talent, if properly managed, could lead to greatness. And when she died last year, Brown sent the last nice picture they took together to a shop in Memphis, Tennessee, to have it immortalized.

The photo comes from Brown’s prom night. Gwen wore a navy T-shirt and her blonde hair in a bun. Brown wore a red vest and bow tie with a black coat and shirt. Today, he wears the memory over his heart with angel wings sparkling on either side of the frame.

“I carry her around every day,” Brown said Tuesday. “She always held me high. Knowing her spirit follows me wherever I go, I just want to make her proud.”

The last conversation Brown had with his grandmother came over FaceTime. She told him she was proud of him, she loved him and she was excited for his future.

She wasn’t alone. Brown was preparing for his second spring at Nebraska during that call. And after spending his freshman year transitioning from quarterback to wide receiver, the Huskers saw big potential in their small receiver.

The buzz began early in Brown’s Nebraska tenure. Former offensive coordinator Matt Lubick praised Brown for his work ethic and attitude during his freshman season. Former tight end Jack Stoll said Brown was “turning heads” early.

“When he goes full speed, I don't think anyone could stop him,” Stoll said in October of 2020.

Brown agreed, and he had big plans for his sophomore campaign. He saw himself as a field stretcher and an open-field playmaker. But the former quarterback didn’t realize how much he still had to learn about his new position.

Brown gave an example: “What do I do if the DB gives me this look and they flip it into (something else)?” He wasn’t always sure. He said he second-guessed himself, and he didn’t understand the difference between playing wide receiver and “just running around.”

That disconnect, coupled with labrum and rotator cuff injuries, slowed Brown’s second-year momentum considerably. He caught three passes for 30 yards in five games as a sophomore.

“If you're an athlete, you might think you know how to run routes,” Brown said. “But you don’t. You’ve got to take time to actually study the game.”

So Brown did just that. After Nebraska fired its offensive assistants last season, Brown recognized a chance to prove his study habits to a new staff. And as NU installs a new offense this spring, Brown said he reviews the playbook every night before bed. He watches film by himself before the Huskers watch as a team. Then he watches more after practice.

The people around him say those habits have made a difference. Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph says Brown is the most improved receiver on the roster since Joseph arrived. Former cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who lived with Brown last season, says Brown will make an impact anytime he steps on the field this season. And according to wide receiver Omar Manning, Brown runs crisper routes than any player in NU’s receiving corps.

“Nobody’s jamming Alante at the line,” Manning said. “His route running is the best I’ve seen. I watch film and study our routes in one-on-one (drills). He stands out every day.”

He shares his secrets with teammates, too. Manning said Brown often pulls receivers aside when they’re out of drills to explain coverages, reads and route progressions. “You can see the quarterback in him,” Manning said.

Grandma Gwen always did. When Brown reviews film, he remembers another of her famous edicts: “Make sure I use my gifts the right way.”

That’s what Brown believes he did during the offseason, and he’s excited to show Nebraska fans the payoff. They don’t understand his potential yet, but they will soon. And along the way, Brown won't waste an opportunity to honor the woman honor who never doubted him.

When he points to the sky before games, when he writes her name on his towel and when he sees her smile hanging from his neck, he'll be thinking of his grandmother.

“She’s gonna be with me wherever I go,” Brown said. “It’s just motivation to keep going no matter what, because everything could end in the blink of an eye. My Granny was a big factor in why I do the things that I do now.”

