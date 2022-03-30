Nebraska receiver Oliver Martin is healthy — and eyeing a big senior season

LINCOLN — Before Oliver Martin had the best game of his college career, an “odd, nagging” injury had been brewing in his right leg for a month.

The 2021 season opener at Illinois — where Martin had a career-high six grabs for 103 yards — was the boiling point. Overnight, his aggravated knee swelled up like a balloon.

“After that,” Martin said Wednesday, “I couldn’t run.”

The former Michigan and Iowa receiver — who had spent 18 months working his way into the No. 1 receiver spot — wouldn’t play again for a month. And when he returned, he had a ton of rust to shake off. He finished the season with ten catches for 170 yards — or just four more catches and 67 more yards than he had at Illinois.

“My leg wasn’t able to bend for a really long time, so I wasn’t able to train it,” Martin said in his most extensive comments since sustaining the injury. “It atrophied a little bit.”

Martin said he’s regained his strength and explosiveness. He’s again able to execute his favorite deep post and post corner routes and back, he said, to playing at August 2021 levels.

And the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior feels like he has a position coach in his corner the way he never has before. Mickey Joseph made sure of it in December, shortly after the associate head coach took the job overseeing receivers.

“He called me into his office, one-on-one and talked to me,” Martin said. “That’s where the relationship started, and I thought it was pretty cool. And I feel like I’m a lot closer with him than the previous coaches I’ve had — and that’s big for me.”

Can Nebraska get a big season out of Martin? His name routinely finds its way into conversations about the top group of receivers and, with the departure of Zavier Betts, Martin becomes one of the few proven options on the roster. LSU Trey Palmer, mostly playing the slot, is one. Omar Manning and Alante Brown are two more. In four-wideout packages — which new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple uses more than any of his recent predecessors — walk-on Wyatt Liewer becomes a factor, too.

“Trey’s the fastest guy, Omar’s done good things, Oliver’s done some good things, Alante,” said Whipple when asked about which pass-catchers can take the top off of a defense. “They’ve all done it. We’ll move them around, like we’ve always done.”

Whipple’s “pro system” does not keep receivers to the wide or short sides of fields. Rather, receivers play both sides, moving around from play to play. NU’s pass catchers call Whipple’s passing system “fun.”

“He’s got a really wide variety of pass concepts to attack different coverages and holes in the coverages,” Martin said, “so it feels like he’s got an answer to everything.”

Joseph’s drills and teaching points excite Martin, too. Martin said he’s doing more handwork drills to defeat press coverage than he can remember. Joseph insists on detailed, down-to-the-stutter-step routes that Martin believes suits his game.

“I take a lot of pride in my route-running, releases, setting DBs up,” Martin said, “I feel like that’s a strength for me with deception ... I put a lot of work in the offseason into my routes.”

Martin’s no stranger to putting in the work. What he could use, after five years of starts and stops in his football career, is a run of good fortune.

“If I stay healthy, I could be really productive in the offense.”

