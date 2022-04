Nebraska receiver Samori Touré selected by the Green Bay Packers in the NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected former Husker wide receiver Samori Touré with the No. 258 overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Touré, a Montana transfer, led Nebraska in catches (46), yards (898) and receiving touchdowns (five) last season. He finished with five 100-yard receiving games at NU.

Touré came to Nebraska after five seasons at Montana, during which he caught 155 passes for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ranks top-12 in Grizzlies history in all three categories.

He was the 28th receiver drafted this weekend and the first Husker receiver drafted since Kenny Bell in 2015.

Touré was the third former Husker drafted in 2022. Nebraska's first two draftees came on Friday with Cam Jurgens and Cam Taylor-Britt being selected in the second round. Jurgens joined the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cincinnati Bengals, coached by former Husker Zac Taylor, drafted Taylor-Britt.

