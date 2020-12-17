Nebraska reports more than $600,000 in revenue from fan cutouts in Memorial Stadium

It’s the only dancing Herbie Husker got to do during a tough year, but he was busting a move Thursday in a video with an announcement about Nebraska's fan cutouts.

Nebraska reported that the program generated more than $600,000 in revenue off more than 6,000 cutouts arrayed around Memorial Stadium. Fans from 47 different states bought cutouts.

NU Athletic Director Bill Moos projected the Husker budget faces a roughly $40 million shortfall based on revenue projections for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends in June. Cuts have already been made within the athletic department.

The cutout program was a way for NU fans to contribute to the department’s coffers while also getting a life-size picture in the stadium.

