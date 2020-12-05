Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills warms up ahead of Purdue game

Husker running back Dedrick Mills — who has missed most of the past three games with an undisclosed injury — has made the trip to Purdue and is warming up before Nebraska's contest with the Boilermakers. So did backup Ronald Thompkins, who has missed the past several games due to injuries.

One back not in warmups: Marvin Scott, who suffered a concussion in the first half of the Iowa game.

Mills has been out since an early drive in the 41-23 loss to Illinois. He has 95 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. NU's leading rusher from the running back position this season is Wan'Dale Robinson, who has 162 rushing yards.

