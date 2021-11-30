 Skip to main content
Nebraska running back Marvin Scott III enters transfer portal
Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins dive into a massive week of coaching changes across college football and what may be on the horizon with new hires for Nebraska's staff. They also look at Husker basketball just days away from opening Big Ten conference play.

A Nebraska reserve running back is entering the transfer portal.

Marvin Scott III confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday he’s transferring from the program to a destination unknown this offseason. The second-year player out of Daytona Beach, Florida, appeared in three games as part of NU’s rushing rotation, carrying 17 times for 66 yards with touchdowns against Fordham and Wisconsin.

The Huskers’ 2020 class had already infamously lost five Florida natives and now is without a sixth in Scott, a former three-star prospect who arrived in Lincoln heralded for his physical strength and versatility. He played in five games as a true freshman with one start, rolling up 62 rushing yards and 17 receiving on two catches.

Scott is the first Husker to leave the program since the end of the season.

Nebraska has struggled to establish a feature back in recent years and never found a true No. 1 this year after freshman Gabe Ervin went down with a knee injury in September. Another scholarship rusher, Sevion Morrison, announced his transfer earlier this month. Remaining scholarship backs include Markese Stepp, Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant and Ervin along with receiver/running back Brody Belt.

The Huskers are searching for a new running backs coach after head coach Scott Frost fired four-year staff member Ryan Held along with three other offensive assistants this month.​

