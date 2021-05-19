Nebraska running back Ronald Thompkins II entering transfer portal

Nebraska’s No. 2 running back to begin last season is moving on from the program.
Ronald Thompkins announced on social media Wednesday he has entered the transfer portal. The native of Loganville, Georgia, had been part of a crowded but unsettled group of rushers vying for prominent roles this fall.
“The thing about life is that it is a journey and there are stops along the way,” Thompkins wrote in part. “Nebraska has changed my life and brought a lot of joy. I’m excited to see where my next stop will be.”
Thompkins was once a four-star back with an impressive coast-to-coast offer list before suffering multiple severe leg injuries. He tore his right ACL midway through his junior high school season at prep powerhouse Grayson near Atlanta and then his left ACL in the summer of 2018 — weeks after committing to the Huskers — to miss his entire senior year.
But NU coaches honored the commitment and Thompkins redshirted in 2019, overcoming another setback with his left knee that required additional surgery. He had come all the way back to emerge as the backup to Dedrick Mills to begin last fall.
“Ronald’s got good vision, runs physical, hard, downhill,” Mills said in October. “... He worked real hard to work his way back to No. 2. I’d say I feel comfortable if you put him in the game he’d do the same thing I’d do. He’s a workhorse, too.”
But health and opportunity never aligned in 2020 for the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder. Thompkins appeared in the Ohio State and Penn State games, totaling four carries for 32 yards and one catch for 10 yards. He had four totes for 32 yards in the Red-White scrimmage earlier this month.
Nebraska still has five scholarship running backs on the roster and none with eligibility beyond sophomore status. The Huskers added USC transfer Markese Stepp in the offseason, though the rusher sat out the spring while wearing a brace on his left ankle from an injury before he arrived. Also in the mix are redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson, second-year freshmen Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott and true freshman Gabe Ervin. Notable walk-ons whom coaches mentioned during spring practices include Cooper Jewett and Zach Weinmaster.
Thompkins is the fourth Husker to announce his transfer since spring ball began, joining tight end Kurt Rafdal and receivers Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance.
