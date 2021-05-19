Nebraska running back Ronald Thompkins II entering transfer portal

Nebraska’s No. 2 running back to begin last season is moving on from the program.

Ronald Thompkins announced on social media Wednesday he has entered the transfer portal. The native of Loganville, Georgia, had been part of a crowded but unsettled group of rushers vying for prominent roles this fall.

“The thing about life is that it is a journey and there are stops along the way,” Thompkins wrote in part. “Nebraska has changed my life and brought a lot of joy. I’m excited to see where my next stop will be.”

Thompkins was once a four-star back with an impressive coast-to-coast offer list before suffering multiple severe leg injuries. He tore his right ACL midway through his junior high school season at prep powerhouse Grayson near Atlanta and then his left ACL in the summer of 2018 — weeks after committing to the Huskers — to miss his entire senior year.

But NU coaches honored the commitment and Thompkins redshirted in 2019, overcoming another setback with his left knee that required additional surgery. He had come all the way back to emerge as the backup to Dedrick Mills to begin last fall.