Nebraska running backs trying to find rhythm to finish season

The rotation was on full display last week. Like with Nebraska’s quarterbacks, a new running back could appear at any time.
Six touches for redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson in his most extensive action of the truncated season. Eight for true freshman Marvin Scott. Sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson added 16 (six carries) for 107 total yards. There were bright spots — all three broke off a run of at least 8 yards — though ultimately no one developed a hot hand in the narrow defeat.
A committee approach was never Plan A for Nebraska in 2020. Senior Dedrick Mills was supposed to be the workhorse — a term Mills and his coaches often repeated when talking about the physical beating the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder could handle and even embrace. He was supposed to be the safety net for a group of first- and second-year scholarship rushers as they eased into learning college football and a new system.
Instead the senior has been nursing injuries. So too has most of the room, leaving the Huskers searching for healthy bodies while simultaneously trying to win games and develop for the future.
Coach Scott Frost offered a bleak assessment of the position’s immediate status ahead of the Purdue game. True freshman Sevion Morrison won’t be available, he said, adding “we’re crossing our fingers for everybody else at this point.”
A run of bad breaks has transformed Husker running backs into the walking wounded as football’s regular season extends into December. Mills “got rolled up on” early in the Penn State game, Frost said, and hasn’t played the past two weeks. He’s no given to suit up on the road Saturday. Scott, with 15 total carries the past two weeks, took a blow to the head late against Iowa and couldn’t finish. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins began the fall as NU’s No. 2 back but has only carried once — against Penn State for 2 yards — since his four-carry debut in the season opener and has worked through multiple ACL surgeries since high school.
That essentially left Johnson and Robinson as the only scholarship options in crunch time against the Hawkeyes. Coaches have challenged Johnson, a former coveted recruit from New Jersey, to be a more consistent practice player in recent weeks, and Frost said he “took advantage of opportunities” in Iowa City while running five times for 23 yards. Nebraska preferred to use Robinson mostly at receiver this season following his 88-carry freshman campaign, but once again he has slid into the backfield part time out of necessity, toting 29 times for 162 yards in nearly three full games since Mills went down. Robinson was an elite prep playmaker in Kentucky, including rushing for more than 11 yards per carry and 97 career touchdowns.
“I wouldn’t consider him a running back even though he can do that,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said. “I just consider him a really good player that we can do a lot of things with.”
Indeed, Robinson has been the team’s most efficient runner in addition to its go-to receiver. His 5.6 yards per carry is a clear upgrade from the collective average of 3.2 yards produced by every other back across 65 attempts. The majority of Nebraska’s rush attempts and 62% of its rushing production have come via the legs of quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.
Mills, who entered the year with 538 career college carries when factoring in stops at Georgia Tech, junior college and his 143 attempts with Nebraska in 2019, could still return down the stretch. He hit his stride late a year ago, rolling up 347 yards in NU’s final three games after totaling 398 in his first nine. Position coach Ryan Held said in July that Mills had finally soaked in the scheme and started seeing cuts he missed earlier. Such is the case for most newcomers.
“It’s a different deal when you get to a spread offense,” Held said. “So it took him a little time to get used to it, but I think when you saw the last third of the year how much better he got.”
The Huskers hope for something similar this time in the evening of their season, whether from Mills or their host of underclassmen.
“It doesn’t matter who’s back there for Luke or myself,” Martinez said. “We know they’re going to be able to get the job done.”
Added senior inside linebacker Will Honas: “I think it is just a matter of time before those guys really take off and keep improving.”
Despite what Frost called “challenges” with running back depth, the injuries have allowed for an audition of sorts for 2021 presuming Mills doesn’t return. Scott, for example, got a call from his head coach after the Penn State game last month when he made a key block on a long touchdown play and caught McCaffrey’s improvised left-handed pass for a conversion on third-and-long.
For now, carries are available for whoever can handle them.
“We tried to fast-track the rest of those guys to get them ready,” Frost said. “I think they’ve done a good job, considering. But experience helps. And their familiarity with the offense helps when you’re trying to make adjustments and call things. I’m really pleased with the talent that we have in that room. We just gotta keep bringing them along.”
