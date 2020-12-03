Nebraska running backs trying to find rhythm to finish season

Indeed, Robinson has been the team’s most efficient runner in addition to its go-to receiver. His 5.6 yards per carry is a clear upgrade from the collective average of 3.2 yards produced by every other back across 65 attempts. The majority of Nebraska’s rush attempts and 62% of its rushing production have come via the legs of quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.

Mills, who entered the year with 538 career college carries when factoring in stops at Georgia Tech, junior college and his 143 attempts with Nebraska in 2019, could still return down the stretch. He hit his stride late a year ago, rolling up 347 yards in NU’s final three games after totaling 398 in his first nine. Position coach Ryan Held said in July that Mills had finally soaked in the scheme and started seeing cuts he missed earlier. Such is the case for most newcomers.

“It’s a different deal when you get to a spread offense,” Held said. “So it took him a little time to get used to it, but I think when you saw the last third of the year how much better he got.”

The Huskers hope for something similar this time in the evening of their season, whether from Mills or their host of underclassmen.

“It doesn’t matter who’s back there for Luke or myself,” Martinez said. “We know they’re going to be able to get the job done.”