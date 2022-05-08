Nebraska’s Quinton Newsome lost a friend, but he always has a reminder — in a tattoo

LINCOLN — The “I” on Quinton Newsome’s bicep is a blood-filled syringe. The “L” is a “1.”

Together, they help spell “FAMI1Y” in permanent ink. Each time Newsome rolls up his sleeve, his body art reminds him of the brotherhood he formed back in Hinesville, Georgia.

The Nebraska starting cornerback isn’t related to childhood friends Deven Merchant, Jared McKinney, Quin McMassey and Qualeek Keith, who bear the same tattooed message in the same location. “But take that syringe, and we’re all blood,” Keith said. “One family.”

They call themselves “The Crew,” and they used to have six members. But Albert “Spud” Dock, the group’s oldest and most respected member, was killed in a car accident on Jan. 26, 2019.

The ink on Spud’s tattoo, which he chose to put on his stomach, was still fresh that day. He and the rest of The Crew got them three weeks earlier. Newsome, McMassey, Keith and McKinney had already left Hinesville, but the friendship remained strong, and the boys wanted something that commemorated their bond.

So Merchant’s sister, Mercedes McCrae, drew the design, and each boy took it to his respective tattoo shop.

Three years later, that sketch strengthens a kinship that’s been hindered by distance. And it preserves the memories they created together, memories that can never be replicated.

“I’m always gonna have my brothers with me,” Newsome said. “Spud’s still watching over me. It’s a family.”

THE CREW AS KIDS

The family formed on basketball courts across Georgia.

Newsome’s friends played for the Coastal Crew Rebels, an AAU basketball team they joined as fifth graders (save for McMassey, who joined the friend group in middle school).

Newsome was, he said, “a two-way slasher.” Merchant was the shooter. McKinney pestered ball-handlers with defense. Keith could post up and create for others — “the triple-double man,” he said. McMassey was the all-around shooting guard. And Spud, whom Keith called a “quick bucket,” was the glue that held everyone together.

Spud inspired his friends with pregame talks in the car on the way to tournaments. He encouraged teammates to keep shooting, even if — no, especially if — they missed a few jumpers. And The Crew usually met up at Spud’s house after games.

They broke curfew shooting hoops and scarfing midnight pizzas their mothers brought to the court. They freestyled cypher raps and played capture the flag, usually following Spud’s lead.

“He brought up everybody in some way,” Keith said of Spud.

Especially Newsome. Spud always thought Newsome would do something big one day. He predicted Newsome’s football future long before college offers arrived in the mail. And when they did, “he wanted me to go to Georgia so bad,” Newsome said.

Newsome didn’t follow Spud’s advice, but he did inherit his friend’s competitive streak. Spud kept score in everything: hoops, NBA 2K, card games, even girlfriends.

He wasn’t afraid of contact, either. One time, during a basketball tournament in Albany, Georgia, an opposing big man pushed Spud so hard that two of his front teeth pierced his lip. “Could’ve fit a penny through it,” McKinney said.

Spud never left the gym.

“He just sat there and watched us play with his lip all cut up,” McKinney said.

Newsome displayed similar toughness last season, when he notched 57 tackles (tied for fourth for Nebraska and first among NU’s defensive backs) against a bruising Big Ten schedule. Merchant sees Spud’s competitiveness in Newsome every time they play 2K.

The trash talk never stops, Merchant said. Newsome constantly reminds him of past victories and throws barbs designed to knock Merchant off his game.

“I can’t even play him,” Merchant said. “He’s so competitive right now. I think he got that from Spud.”

Even after The Crew split up — McKinney (Montgomery, Alabama) and Keith (Syracuse, New York) moved away in middle school, and Newsome and McMassey (Atlanta) followed suit in high school — they stayed close. They FaceTimed often and visited when they could. Spud and Merchant often stayed with Newsome in Atlanta for AAU tournaments. McMassey drove Newsome four hours to Hinesville when he got his first car. And McKinney knew he could always crash at Spud’s for as long as he wanted.

“I could’ve moved in and stayed back with them if I really wanted to,” McKinney said.

Like family.

THE ACCIDENT

Hundreds squeezed inside the Liberty County High School gymnasium to say goodbye. Mourners filled the bleachers and the chairs that rested upon black mats covering the gym floor.

Between the chairs was a path that led attendees underneath one of the basketball hoops. And underneath that hoop sat a white casket.

Albert “Spud” Dock only lived 18 years. But two weeks earlier, on the last night of his life, he had that gym rocking. Dock’s Panthers beat the Brantley County Herons — led by current Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams — 79-77 in overtime. Spud scored 15 points, including the game-winning free throws. Around 10 or 11 p.m., he called Merchant, who missed the game to babysit his sister’s children. Time to celebrate.

“You wanna ride with me?”

Spud and Merchant took their victory lap in an Acura SUV driven by David Jackson, the first of their friends to get a car. Jackson drove to the postgame hangout, where girls were waiting. Merchant made pizzas that he found in the kitchen. Wings, too. The fun lasted until about 2 a.m.

On the way home, Merchant laid down in the backseat, tired. His phone was dying, so Spud handed him the charger cord. They would never speak again.

At around 2:30 a.m., military officer Antoine McLendon slammed into Jackson’s SUV while driving more than 100 mph.

Jackson’s SUV flipped several times. Merchant wondered if he was having a stroke or a heart attack. He saw white flashes. He didn’t realize what happened until the car settled into a ditch along the highway, maybe 10 yards away — he’d been ejected during the wreck.

Merchant used his jacket to prop up his broken leg, which would later need surgery. And when the ambulance arrived, he watched them try to revive Spud. Paramedics tried CPR and defibrillators. Neither worked. As Merchant rode in the ambulance, he heard a message over a medic’s radio: one fatality, two to the hospital.

He knew it was Spud.

The rest of The Crew knew the next morning. McKinney said his body went numb. Keith broke down in front of his girlfriend. Newsome, who was with McMassey when the news broke, didn’t know what to do.

“Heartbroken, man,” he said. “I had never felt anything like that. It was just pain.”

Two weeks later, the people packed Liberty County’s gymnasium. Bleachers and chairs. The Crew entered with police officers to prevent attendees from crowding Merchant, still new to his crutches. He didn’t mind.

“It was a sentimental moment,” Merchant said. “I didn’t want to do all that talking.”

None of them wanted to cry, either. And for most of the service, “we were thuggin’ it out,” Merchant said. He and Newsome shed a tear when they visited the casket, but they swallowed their emotions.

Then the pastor started talking about Spud. The Crew sat up front, facing all his family members. They couldn’t hold it in anymore.

“We still didn’t believe it,” Merchant said. “Even after we saw him get buried. It was a heck of a tragedy, bruh.”

IN SPUD'S HONOR

Every year, on the anniversary of the accident, two McDonald’s restaurants in Hinesville forgo their usual burger push to honor the city’s lost son on their billboard outside.

“Long Live Spud.”

His loss still hurts, and not just around The Crew. “It messed a whole city up, for real,” Keith said.

Last summer, a civil jury awarded Spud’s mother, Tamara, a $66.5 million verdict connected to her son’s death. McLendon was charged with felony murder, DUI and several other crimes. The trial is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the tributes are everywhere around town. People wear T-shirts with Spud’s picture on them. They wear bracelets, too. Tamara made some of them, along with candles that have his name stamped into them.

There are other tattoos, as well. McKinney said he and Merchant have “2x” on their arms. Everything The Crew does, they do it two times — once for them, once for Spud (he wore number 2 for Liberty County). McKinney has Spud’s dates of birth and death on his arm, too.

But the “FAMI1Y” tattoos were supposed to be family only. Newsome’s brother, Darius, got one, but he’s blood. Spud’s brother got one, but not before he asked The Crew for permission. He didn’t want to infringe upon the brotherhood.

After Spud died, Merchant received texts from other people asking if they could get the same tattoo (he said no). Then he started seeing them on people who hadn’t asked. It didn’t sit right with him, Newsome, Keith, McKinney, or McMassey.

“I understand they’re trying to show love, but it’s not real love,” Merchant said. “It’s like, y’all did it because we did it.”

“I’m not trying to do too much,” Newsome said, “but I didn’t give anybody permission.”

“I’m not saying they didn’t miss Spud or Spud didn’t know them,” McKinney said, “but we have countless memories. ... That was really like my brother — blood, basically.”

The others can’t say the same. They might’ve befriended him or known him or known of him — everybody knew Spud.

But they weren’t blood. They weren’t family.

They weren’t part of The Crew.

