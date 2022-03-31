Nebraska safety Deontai Williams helped "little brother" Braxton Clark prepare for a pivotal spring

There came a point where cornerback Braxton Clark wondered if he could change his football fortunes.

Clark sat in the passenger seat of Deontai Williams’ Dodge Durango after another practice Clark had spent watching. Clark was rehabbing the separated shoulder he suffered before the 2020 season, his second shoulder injury during his first three seasons at Nebraska.

This one hurt deep. Clark was fighting for a starting spot. He was practicing with the first-stringers. Then – boom. He hurt the shoulder making a tackle. His season was over.

Looking for answers, he turned to Williams, his mentor.

“Brother, why does this keep happening to me?”

The answer, Clark knows now, doesn’t matter. Nor does the fact that he’s still fighting for a starting job entering his fifth season. What matters, Williams tells Clark, is how he responds to those realities. When Clark faces hardship, Williams urges him to remember the advice Williams delivered inside the Durango.

“Bro, this is God’s plan,” Williams remembers saying. “There’s a reason why. Don’t worry about it. As long as you stay prepared and focus when it’s your time, you’ll shine.”

Williams saw the sparkle in Clark’s future early during Clark’s Nebraska tenure. At 6 foot 4, Clark moved faster than his size suggested. Williams quickly claimed Clark as his “little brother,” which meant two things.

First, Williams would help Clark with anything he needed. Second, “I’m not gonna be buddy-buddy all the time,” Williams told him. “I’m gonna be real with you.”

Sometimes, that meant withstanding Williams’ taunts during practice. If Clark or other younger corners made mistakes, Williams would remind them.

At first he’d use a playful tone. “Maaaaan, you suck,” he would say. “How you gonna let him catch that ball on you? You can never say you’re better than me.”

If the errors persisted, Williams’ inflection turned stern.

“Aye, bruh, that’s enough.”

Williams used his stern voice to snap Clark into healthy practice habits: Always run to the ball, watch film — “the little things,” Williams said. Clark didn’t understand their importance at first.

“I had to get on his neck about that part,” Williams said.

The same logic applied to rehabbing Clark’s shoulder injury in 2020. One year earlier, Clark and Williams had rehabbed shoulder injuries around the same time. Clark hurt his during the spring; Williams injured his that summer, and he used the opportunity to teach Clark another lesson.

Clark learned that missing practice didn’t excuse him from practice habits. “Don’t change your routine,” Williams told him. Keep watching film, he said, keep hanging around your teammates. Attack rehab like you would a practice.

Clark followed Williams’ lead to recovery. Twice. During his six-month absence after the second injury, he came to NU’s facilities twice per day to work with trainers. He performed exercises at home, too, with Williams’ words ringing in his head.

“Don’t give a day up on it,” Clark remembers Williams saying. “Some days it might hurt worse than other days, but keep going; push through it. Those are the days you’re going to need the most when you’re in the game.”

Once again, Williams’ advice paid off. Clark played in every game on special teams last season and recorded two pass breakups on defense. Most importantly, he didn’t get hurt.

“I feel like this is the first time I've been able to get through a year completely healthy,” Clark said Monday. “I've really seen a difference just within my body and my play.”

The biggest difference: physicality. Clark said he lacked his usual punch when making tackles or jamming receivers last season. He felt no pain in his shoulder. But he remembered how it felt, which discouraged him from playing with the same intensity.

Thanks to Williams’ direction, however, Clark entered this spring thinking less and training more. With Clark’s size and speed, Williams thinks Clark can become one of the best corners in the country. Clark said he’s continuing Williams’ culture of accountability, too.

Sometimes he’s stern; sometimes he jokes. But he’s always channeling Williams, the former teammate that taught him how to prepare, recover and trust the work.

“He always made sure that we were mentally tough and we were mentally focused,” Clark said of Williams. “I didn't realize what he was really doing and what was happening until (he left) and it was me in that position. I appreciate Deontai for that.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.