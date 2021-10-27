Nebraska secondary will look different against Purdue, but Huskers aren't concerned

Farmer doesn’t give the injury any thought these days. He’s aiming for his second start to be comparable to his memorable first, when he intercepted a pair of passes and made three tackles at Northwestern last year.

“Myles is ready to go,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said, adding he doesn’t expect any drop-off from Williams to the redshirt freshman. “Myles is a really good football player. Myles knows what he’s doing.”

Added freshman DB Marques Buford: “Myles is a great player. Smart, fast, physical, big — everything you want in a safety. I’m pretty sure he’s going to step in and fill that role so it doesn’t even look like it’s vacant at all.”

Buford spoke Tuesday on a North Stadium concourse while standing a swing pass away from Farmer in a reminder of the youth movement that will overtake the secondary when Williams, Dismuke and (likely) Cam Taylor-Britt move on after this season. The first-year freshman has been a regular on all four punt and kickoff units and is the only 2021 recruit to play in every game this fall. He may be the only one to use a year of eligibility if offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (five games) eventually receives a medical redshirt.