Nebraska secondary will look different against Purdue, but Huskers aren't concerned

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s starting secondary is about to have a different look for the first time this season. And nobody around the program is concerned about it.
Myles Farmer spoke with reporters Tuesday with a straight face and matter-of-fact tone ahead of what will be his second career start Saturday against Purdue. Teammates and coaches spoke the same way about the third-year safety with 17 games of experience and thousands of banked practice reps.
“I’ve been preparing for this my whole time since I’ve been here,” Farmer said. “I feel like I’m where I need to be. I’m ready to play.”
The opportunity arrived in the wake of Deontai Williams’ knee injury suffered against Minnesota. And while Williams is on track to return sometime in November, it will be the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Farmer lining up alongside senior safety Marquel Dismuke against a Boilermakers offense attempting more passes per game (43.6) than all but six FBS teams in the country.
That the opponent is Purdue is somewhat poetic considering Farmer’s 2020 campaign ended with a serious ankle injury suffered during pregame warmups on the Ross-Ade Stadium grass. Coaches had told him to expect a major role that day, but instead it marked the beginning of a lengthy recovery process that extended into the spring. Regaining range of motion and confidence making cuts were the daily goals.
Farmer doesn’t give the injury any thought these days. He’s aiming for his second start to be comparable to his memorable first, when he intercepted a pair of passes and made three tackles at Northwestern last year.
“Myles is ready to go,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said, adding he doesn’t expect any drop-off from Williams to the redshirt freshman. “Myles is a really good football player. Myles knows what he’s doing.”
Added freshman DB Marques Buford: “Myles is a great player. Smart, fast, physical, big — everything you want in a safety. I’m pretty sure he’s going to step in and fill that role so it doesn’t even look like it’s vacant at all.”
Buford spoke Tuesday on a North Stadium concourse while standing a swing pass away from Farmer in a reminder of the youth movement that will overtake the secondary when Williams, Dismuke and (likely) Cam Taylor-Britt move on after this season. The first-year freshman has been a regular on all four punt and kickoff units and is the only 2021 recruit to play in every game this fall. He may be the only one to use a year of eligibility if offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (five games) eventually receives a medical redshirt.
The path was winding for the defensive back who spent a year at a postgraduate school in Connecticut before suffering an ACL injury during Nebraska spring practice. He wasn’t sure how much he would factor into this season until a couple weeks in when coaches said he had earned an extended chance.
As soon as next season Buford could be a regular somewhere — anywhere — in the secondary as he cross trains at safety and corner. For now he’s stacking reps on special and has collected single tackles against Oklahoma and Michigan. He’s soaking up the habits and attitudes of the older defensive backs in front of him.
“They’re doing a great job making sure that I don’t make the same mistakes as them,” Buford said. “I feel like that’s been the biggest part of playing with all these veterans and older guys. ... They give me the courage to go my hardest every day.”
Buford is part of a stable of young DBs who may be factors down the stretch and certainly next year. Noa Pola-Gates is in the safety rotation. Quinton Newsome has started every game at cornerback while fellow sophomore Braxton Clark has appeared in seven games.
This weekend the future of the secondary will be as prominent as at any point in the season.
“We have guys that understand what to do, they'll be in the right spot, and they’re going to make plays back there,” Chinander said. “So I feel good about what Coach (Travis) Fisher has and how he’s developed that next group of guys.”
