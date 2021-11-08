 Skip to main content
Nebraska senior receiver Samori Touré added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
FOOTBALL

Nebraska receiver Samori Touré had his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season Saturday against Ohio State. On Monday, Touré was added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's best receiver.

Touré had four receptions for 150 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown, against the Buckeyes. He leads Nebraska with 33 catches for 718 yards and four touchdowns.

The senior's four 100-yard receiving games are the second-most in a single season in Husker history. Touré, who leads the Big Ten with an average of 21.8 yards per reception, has a nation-leading four receptions of at least 60 yards. 

The Montana transfer has 3,206 career receiving yards, ranking third among active FBS players.

