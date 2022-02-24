Nebraska spring football preview: Five walk-ons to watch

LINCOLN — Nebraska values walk-ons arguably more than any other Power Five football program, and just like any year, NU has several walk-ons to watch.

Often the names on this list are special teams dynamos, and 2022 won’t be much different. But NU tends to have fewer current and former walk-ons in key contributing positions.

It's likely that just one of Nebraska's 2022 defensive starters — inside linebacker Luke Reimer — was a former walk-on. On offense there are more options on the line like Trent Hixson or potentially Ezra Miller.

This list doesn't include former walk-ons — like Reimer or Hixson — and there are times when players may go on scholarship for a semester but aren’t considered full scholarship players until they or coaches announce it.

Walk-ons to watch:

» Offensive weapon Brody Belt: After 10 carries for 48 yards and six catches for 68 yards last season, Belt — entering his fifth year in the program — has put himself in the mix for playing time at running back or receiver. He can be a factor on special teams too. Belt (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) isn’t a giant, but he’ll execute plays as designed. He’s shown toughness while running in traffic. New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite will like him immediately.

» Defensive lineman Colton Feist: Injuries derailed Feist’s 2021 season. He had earned the trust of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti during the offseason and, given NU’s depth concerns on the line, there’s a better than decent chance Feist plays a role this season if he's healthy.

» Tight end Chancellor Brewington: The Northern Arizona transfer became a fan favorite last year for his earhole-popping goal-line blocks, a pleasant surprise since he moved to tight end from receiver. In his second year, Brewington could expand his tight end role to include more pass-catching options. Brewington (6-3, 185) already has that skill.

» Long snapper Brady Weas: He’s a preferred walk-on who joined the team from Georgetown, where he was the long snapper for three seasons. Nebraska would love to improve the speed with which the ball gets back to the punter, and Weas will likely be key a challenger to the in-house snappers. NU once had some of the nation’s best long snappers as recently as the Bo Pelini era. The trend had fallen off in recent years.

» Outside linebacker John Bullock: A key piece of NU’s special teams in 2021 who finished with five tackles on coverage units. Bullock was arguably the best of the walk-ons playing on those units, but Grant Tagge and Simon Otte are names to remember too. With new special teams coordinator Bill Busch taking over a unit that needs a lot of help, fans should watch to see what the starter/walk-on blend becomes on coverage units. It’s fine to use starters more often, but it also eliminates an on-field option for walk-ons who flock to Nebraska because of the opportunity to get on the field.

